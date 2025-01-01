Private Suite Inclusions
Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private, indoor, pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary.
All-Inclusive catering
Beverage package for the duration of the match
Exclusive private room overlooking the field
Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
Customise the space to your personal requirements
Live TV broadcast of the match in-room
Food & Beverage
All suites include food and beverage packages. If you are the host of a suite, please ensure you complete the survey sent by Ticketek to register any dietary and/or accessibility requirements.
Dress Code
The dress code in suites is at the discretion of the host
Private Suite Location Details
Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.
Schedule
Your private suite will be available to access 90 minutes prior to the start of each days play and must be vacated 30 minutes after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be at the conclusion of play.
Gates
|09:00
|Suite Opens
|Coin Toss
|10:00
|Start of Play
|10:30
|First Session
|10:30 - 12:30
|Innings Break
|12:30 - 13:10
|Second Session
|13:10 - 15:10
|Innings Break
|15:10 - 15:30
|Final Session
|15:30 - 17:30
|Estimated End of Play
|17:30
|Suite Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!