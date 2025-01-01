Private Suite Inclusions

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private, indoor, pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary.

All-Inclusive catering

Beverage package for the duration of the match

Exclusive private room overlooking the field

Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Customise the space to your personal requirements

Live TV broadcast of the match in-room

Food & Beverage

All suites include food and beverage packages. If you are the host of a suite, please ensure you complete the survey sent by Ticketek to register any dietary and/or accessibility requirements.

Dress Code

The dress code in suites is at the discretion of the host

Private Suite Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your private suite will be available to access 90 minutes prior to the start of each days play and must be vacated 30 minutes after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be at the conclusion of play.

Gates 09:00 Suite Opens Coin Toss 10:00 Start of Play 10:30 First Session 10:30 - 12:30 Innings Break 12:30 - 13:10 Second Session 13:10 - 15:10 Innings Break 15:10 - 15:30 Final Session 15:30 - 17:30 Estimated End of Play

17:30 Suite Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

