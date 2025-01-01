What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for the Harrison Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Harrison Room Gate Gate 1 Stand Ponsford Stand Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 09:00 Room Opens 10:00 Coin Toss 10:00 Start of Play 10:30 First Session 10:30 - 12:30 Innings Break 12:30 - 13:10 Second Session 13:10 - 15:10 Innings Break 15:10 - 15:30 Final Session 15:30 - 17:30 Estimated End of Play

17:30 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

