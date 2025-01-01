What's Included
- Enjoy the stadium atmosphere with enhanced levels of service and convenience, with catering stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats
- Choose your own food and beverage menu to suit your budget (subject to venue arrangements). Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees
Dress Code
The dress code in boxes is at the discretion of the host for the day. Smart casual is generally acceptable.
Box Location Details
Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.
Schedule
Your outdoor box will be available to access one (1) hour prior to the start of play and must be vacated one (1) hour after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be thirty (30) minutes after the conclusion of play.
|Gates
|18:00
|Box Opens
|18:00
|Coin Toss
|18:45
|Start of Play
|19:15
|First Session
|19:15 - 20:30
|Innings Break
|20:30 - 20:45
|Second Session
|20:45 - 22:00
|Estimated End of Play
|22:00
|Suite/Box Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!