What's Included

Enjoy the stadium atmosphere with enhanced levels of service and convenience, with catering stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats

Choose your own food and beverage menu to suit your budget (subject to venue arrangements). Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees

Dress Code

The dress code in boxes is at the discretion of the host for the day. Smart casual is generally acceptable.

Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your outdoor box will be available to access one (1) hour prior to the start of play and must be vacated one (1) hour after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be thirty (30) minutes after the conclusion of play.

Gates 18:00 Box Opens 18:00 Coin Toss 18:45 Start of Play 19:15 First Session 19:15 - 20:30 Innings Break 20:30 - 20:45 Second Session 20:45 - 22:00 Estimated End of Play

22:00 Suite/Box Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

