Private Suites

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends

What's Included

  • All-Inclusive catering
  • Beverage package for the duration of the match
  • Exclusive private room overlooking the field
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
  • Customise the space to your personal requirements
  • Live TV broadcast of the match in-room

Dress Code

Dress Code at the Host's discretion.

Suite/Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Gates 17:00
Room Opens 18:15
Coin Toss 18:15
Start of Play 18:45
First Session 18:45 - 20:10
Innings Break 20:10 - 20:30
Second Session 20:30 - 21:55
Estimated End of Play
 21:55
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 