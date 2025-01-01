What's Included
- All-Inclusive catering
- Beverage package for the duration of the match
- Exclusive private room overlooking the field
- Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
- Customise the space to your personal requirements
- Live TV broadcast of the match in-room
Dress Code
Dress Code at the Host's discretion.
Suite/Box Location Details
Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.
Schedule
|Gates
|17:00
|Room Opens
|18:15
|Coin Toss
|18:15
|Start of Play
|18:45
|First Session
|18:45 - 20:10
|Innings Break
|20:10 - 20:30
|Second Session
|20:30 - 21:55
|Estimated End of Play
|21:55
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play