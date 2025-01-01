What's Included

Grazing menu with substantial canapés

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Great view of the ground

Unreserved bar tables

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)

Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans

Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits

Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Sky View Terrace (Under Screen Section) Gate Gate C or D Stand Lobby 126 or 135 Level Level 5 West

Schedule