Captain's Bar

Enjoy a relaxed, social environment perfect for spending the day with family, friends or clients. Indulge in a grazing menu with substantial canapes, beverage package, unreserved bar tables and a great view of the ground.

What's Included

  • Grazing menu with substantial canapés
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Great view of the ground
  • Unreserved bar tables
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Sky View Terrace (Under Screen Section)
Gate Gate C or D
Stand Lobby 126 or 135
Level Level 5 West

Schedule

Gates 09:00 
Room Opens 09:20
Coin Toss 09:50
Start of Play 10:20
First Session 10:20 - 12:20
Innings Break 12:20 - 13:00
Second Session 13:00 - 15:00
Innings Break 15:00 - 15:20
Final Session 15:20 - 17:20
Estimated End of Play
 17:20
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play