What's Included

Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu





Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break





Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service





Unique once in a lifetime experience





Unrivalled vantage point to view the match





Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Food & Beverages

On top of a seated three-course lunch, guests will also enjoy morning and afternoon tea, along with grazing stations available throughout the day ensuring no one goes hungry.



Premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on offer, as will spirits, coffee and tea.

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The First XI is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gabba Room 1 Gate Gate 10 Stand Southern Stand Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 09:00 Room Opens 09:50 Coin Toss 09:50 Start of Play 10:20 First Session 10:20 - 12:20 Innings Break 12:20 - 13:00 Second Session 13:00 - 15:00 Innings Break 15:00 - 15:20 Final Session 15:20 - 17:20 Estimated End of Play

17:20 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!