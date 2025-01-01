What's Included
-
2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
-
Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
-
Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Food & Beverages
Signature Dining offers a plated, sit-down meal, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages served throughout the day.
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Signature Dining is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Legends Room
|Gate
|Gate 1
|Stand
|Western Stand
|Level
|Level 3
Schedule
|Gates
|09:00
|Room Opens
|09:50
|Coin Toss
|09:50
|Start of Play
|10:20
|First Session
|10:20 - 12:20
|Innings Break
|12:20 - 13:00
|Second Session
|13:00 - 15:00
|Innings Break
|15:00 - 15:20
|Final Session
|15:20 - 17:20
|Estimated End of Play
|17:20
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
