What's Included

2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Food & Beverages

Signature Dining offers a plated, sit-down meal, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages served throughout the day.

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Signature Dining is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Legends Room Gate Gate 1 Stand Western Stand Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 09:00 Room Opens 09:50 Coin Toss 09:50 Start of Play 10:20 First Session 10:20 - 12:20 Innings Break 12:20 - 13:00 Second Session 13:00 - 15:00 Innings Break 15:00 - 15:20 Final Session 15:20 - 17:20 Estimated End of Play

17:20 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!