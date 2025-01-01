What's Included

Grazing menu with substantial canapes

Beverage package including mid-strength beer, wine and soft drinks until 30 mins prior to end of play

Unreserved bar tables

Great view of the ground

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Outdoor unreserved tables & standing areas

Please note: Facility infrastructure is unfortunately unsuitable for wheelchair patrons.

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)

Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans

Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits

Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Scoreboard Deck Gate Gate 1 Stand Western Stand Level Level 4

Schedule