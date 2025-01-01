InMobi
The Scoreboard Deck

The Scoreboard Deck is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • Grazing menu with substantial canapes 
  • Beverage package including mid-strength beer, wine and soft drinks until 30 mins prior to end of play
  • Unreserved bar tables
  • Great view of the ground
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
  • Outdoor unreserved tables & standing areas

Please note: Facility infrastructure is unfortunately unsuitable for wheelchair patrons.

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Scoreboard Deck
Gate Gate 1
Stand Western Stand
Level Level 4

Schedule

Gates Open 12:30
F&B package commences 13:00
Coin Toss 13:30
Start of Play 14:00
First Session 14:00 - 16:00
Innings Break 16:00 - 16:40
Second Session 16:40 - 18:40
Innings Break 18:40 - 19:00
Final Session 19:00 - 21:00
Scheduled End of Play
 21:00
F&B package concludes

20:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 