What's Included
- Grazing menu with substantial canapes
-
Beverage package including mid-strength beer, wine and soft drinks until 30 mins prior to end of play
- Unreserved bar tables
- Great view of the ground
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
- Outdoor unreserved tables & standing areas
Please note: Facility infrastructure is unfortunately unsuitable for wheelchair patrons.
Dress Code
The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:
- Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
- Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
- Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
- Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Scoreboard Deck
|Gate
|Gate 1
|Stand
|Western Stand
|Level
|Level 4
Schedule
|Gates Open
|12:30
|F&B package commences
|13:00
|Coin Toss
|13:30
|Start of Play
|14:00
|First Session
|14:00 - 16:00
|Innings Break
|16:00 - 16:40
|Second Session
|16:40 - 18:40
|Innings Break
|18:40 - 19:00
|Final Session
|19:00 - 21:00
|Scheduled End of Play
|21:00
|F&B package concludes
|
20:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play