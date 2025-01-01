What's Included
-
Grazing menu with substantial canapés
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
-
Great view of the ground
-
Unreserved bar tables
-
Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
Dress Code
The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:
- Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
- Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
- Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
- Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Captain's Bar
|Gate
|Gate 9
|Stand
|Southern Stand
|Level
|Level 4
Schedule
|Gates
|12:30
|Suite/Box Opens
|12:30
|Coin Toss
|13:30
|Start of Play
|14:00
|First Session
|14:00 - 16:00
|Innings Break
|16:00 - 16:40
|Second Session
|16:40 - 18:40
|Innings Break
|18:40 - 19:00
|Final Session
|19:00 - 21:00
|Estimated End of Play
|21:00
|Suite/Box Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play