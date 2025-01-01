InMobi
The Warm Up

Enjoy a relaxed, social environment perfect for spending the day with family, friends or clients. Indulge in a grazing menu with substantial canapes, beverage package, unreserved bar tables and a great view of the ground.

What's Included

  • Grazing menu with substantial canapés
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Great view of the ground
  • Unreserved bar tables
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Captain's Bar
Gate Gate 9
Stand Southern Stand
Level Level 4

Schedule

Gates 12:30
Suite/Box Opens 12:30
Coin Toss 13:30
Start of Play 14:00
First Session 14:00 - 16:00
Innings Break 16:00 - 16:40
Second Session 16:40 - 18:40
Innings Break 18:40 - 19:00
Final Session 19:00 - 21:00
Estimated End of Play
 21:00
Suite/Box Closes 30 minutes after the end of play