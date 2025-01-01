Private Suite Inclusions

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues, or friends. Max capacities vary.

All-Inclusive catering

Beverage package for the duration of the match

Exclusive private room overlooking the field

Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Customise the space to your personal requirements

Live TV broadcast of the match in-room

Food & Beverage

All suites include food and beverage packages. If you are the host of a suite, please ensure you complete the survey sent by Ticketek to register any dietary and/or accessibility requirements.

Dress Code

The dress code in suites and boxes is at the discretion of the host for the day.

Suite Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your private suite must be vacated _____ after the conclusion of play. Last drinks will be _________ after the conclusion of play.

Gates 17:30 Suite Opens Coin Toss 18:45 Start of Play 19:15 First Session 19:15 - 20:40 Innings Break 20:40 - 21:00 Second Session 21:00 - 22:25 Estimated End of Play

22:25 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!