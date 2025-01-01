Private Suite Inclusions
Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues, or friends. Max capacities vary.
-
All-Inclusive catering
-
Beverage package for the duration of the match
-
Exclusive private room overlooking the field
-
Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
-
Customise the space to your personal requirements
-
Live TV broadcast of the match in-room
Food & Beverage
All suites include food and beverage packages. If you are the host of a suite, please ensure you complete the survey sent by Ticketek to register any dietary and/or accessibility requirements.
Dress Code
The dress code in suites and boxes is at the discretion of the host for the day.
Suite Location Details
Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.
Schedule
Your private suite must be vacated _____ after the conclusion of play. Last drinks will be _________ after the conclusion of play.
|Gates
|17:30
|Suite Opens
|Coin Toss
|18:45
|Start of Play
|19:15
|First Session
|19:15 - 20:40
|Innings Break
|20:40 - 21:00
|Second Session
|21:00 - 22:25
|Estimated End of Play
|22:25
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!