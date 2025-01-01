What's Included
-
All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
-
Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
-
Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
-
Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
-
Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
-
Smart Casual Dress Code
Dress Code
The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:
- Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
- Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
- Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
- Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Legends Room
|Gate
|Gate 6
|Stand
|Shane Warne Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates
|17:30
|Room Opens
|18:45
|Coin Toss
|18:45
|Start of Play
|19:15
|First Session
|19:15 - 20:40
|Innings Break
|20:40 - 21:00
|Second Session
|21:00 - 22:25
|Estimated End of Play
|22:25
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!