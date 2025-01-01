InMobi
The Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
  • Smart Casual Dress Code

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include: 

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Legends Room
Gate Gate 6
Stand Shane Warne Stand
Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 17:30
Room Opens 18:45
Coin Toss 18:45
Start of Play 19:15
First Session 19:15 - 20:40
Innings Break 20:40 - 21:00
Second Session 21:00 - 22:25
Estimated End of Play
 22:25
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!