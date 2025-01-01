What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Smart Casual Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)

Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans

Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits

Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Legends Room Gate Gate 6 Stand Shane Warne Stand Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 17:30 Room Opens 18:45 Coin Toss 18:45 Start of Play 19:15 First Session 19:15 - 20:40 Innings Break 20:40 - 21:00 Second Session 21:00 - 22:25 Estimated End of Play

22:25 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!