Private Suite Inclusions
Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private, indoor, pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu
-
Exclusive private room overlooking the field
-
Customise the space to your personal requirements
-
Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees
Outdoor Box Inclusions
The ultimate outdoor private seating experience to soak up the cricket atmosphere with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.
-
Enjoy enhanced levels of service with stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats
-
Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees
Dress Code
The dress code in suites and boxes is at the discretion of the host for the day. Smart casual is generally acceptable.
Suite/Box Location Details
Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.
Schedule
Your private suite/outdoor box will be available to access one hour prior to the start of play and must be vacated 30 minutes after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be at the end of play.
|Gates
|10:30
|Suite/Box Opens
|11:00
|Coin Toss
|11:00
|Start of Play
|11:30
|First Session
|11:30 - 15:00
|Innings Break
|15:00 - 15:30
|Second Session
|15:30 - 19:00
|Estimated End of Play
|19:00
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Food & Beverages
The venue will reach out to you if they haven't already to take your order.
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!