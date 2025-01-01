Private Suite Inclusions

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private, indoor, pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu

Exclusive private room overlooking the field

Customise the space to your personal requirements

Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees

Outdoor Box Inclusions

The ultimate outdoor private seating experience to soak up the cricket atmosphere with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.

Enjoy enhanced levels of service with stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats

Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees

Dress Code

The dress code in suites and boxes is at the discretion of the host for the day. Smart casual is generally acceptable.

Suite/Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your private suite/outdoor box will be available to access one hour prior to the start of play and must be vacated 30 minutes after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be at the end of play.

Gates 10:30 Suite/Box Opens 11:00 Coin Toss 11:00 Start of Play 11:30 First Session 11:30 - 15:00 Innings Break 15:00 - 15:30 Second Session 15:30 - 19:00 Estimated End of Play

19:00 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Food & Beverages

The venue will reach out to you if they haven't already to take your order.

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!