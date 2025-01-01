What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Cygnet Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Cygnet Room Gate Gate C Stand Lobby 126 Level Level 2 North West

Schedule

Gates 10:30 Room Opens 11:00 Coin Toss 11:00 Start of Play 11:30 First Session 11:30 - 15:00 Innings Break 15:00 - 15:30 Second Session 15:30 - 19:00 Estimated End of Play

19:00 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!