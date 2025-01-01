InMobi
First XI

The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending a Test match is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined including a custom designed menu, premium beverages, reserved table seating as well as outdoor seating, plus a truly once in a lifetime experience.

What's Included

  • Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu.

  • Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break

  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service.

  • Field of Play walk

  • Unrivalled vantage point to view the match

  • Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Food & Beverages

On top of a seated three-course lunch, guests will also enjoy morning and afternoon tea, along with grazing stations available throughout the day ensuring no one goes hungry.

Premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on offer, as will spirits, coffee and tea.

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The First XI is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Please note stiletto heels are not permitted for the Field of Play Walk.

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Coaches Room
Gate Gate C
Stand VIP Lobby at Aisle 119
Level Level 3 North

Schedule

Gates 09:00
Room Opens 09:50
Coin Toss 09:50
Start of Play 10:20
First Session 10:20 - 12:20
Innings Break 12:20 - 13:00
Second Session 13:00 - 15:00
Innings Break 15:00 - 15:20
Final Session 15:20 - 17:20
Estimated End of Play
 17:20
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!