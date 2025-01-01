InMobi
The Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
  • Smart Casual Dress Code

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Riverview 1
Gate Gate C or D
Stand Lobby 126 or 135
Level Level 3 West

Schedule

Gates 09:00 
Room Opens 09:20
Coin Toss 09:50
Start of Play 10:20
First Session 10:20 - 12:20
Innings Break 12:20 - 13:00
Second Session 13:00 - 15:00
Innings Break 15:00 - 15:20
Final Session 15:20 - 17:20
Estimated End of Play
 17:20
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play