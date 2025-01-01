What's Included
-
2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
-
Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
-
Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
-
Reserved table seating
-
Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
Dress Code
The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:
- Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
- Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
- Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
- Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Steve Waugh Room
|Gate
|Gate D
|Stand
|Victor Trumper Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates
|09:00
|Room Opens
|09:30
|Coin Toss
|10:00
|Start of Play
|10:30
|First Session
|10:30 - 12:30
|Innings Break
|12:30 - 13:10
|Second Session
|13:10 - 15:10
|Innings Break
|15:10 - 15:30
|Final Session
|15:30 - 17:30
|Estimated End of Play
|17:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play