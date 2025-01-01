What's Included

2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action

Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Reserved table seating

Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)

Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans

Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits

Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Steve Waugh Room Gate Gate D Stand Victor Trumper Stand Level Level 2

Schedule