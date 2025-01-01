InMobi
Signature Dining

Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.

What's Included

  • 2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
  • Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
  • Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
  • Reserved table seating
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Steve Waugh Room
Gate Gate D
Stand Victor Trumper Stand
Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 09:00
Room Opens 09:30
Coin Toss 10:00
Start of Play 10:30
First Session 10:30 - 12:30
Innings Break 12:30 - 13:10
Second Session 13:10 - 15:10
Innings Break 15:10 - 15:30
Final Session 15:30 - 17:30
Estimated End of Play
 17:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play