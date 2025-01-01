What's Included
- Enjoy a chef inspired formal 3-course menu
- Premium beverage package including beer, wine and standard spirits available from the first innings break
- Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
- Field of Play Walk
- Unrivalled vantage point to view the match
- Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Food & Beverages
On top of a seated three-course lunch, guests will also enjoy morning and afternoon tea, along with grazing stations available throughout the day ensuring no one goes hungry.
Premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on offer, as will spirits, coffee and tea.
Dress Code
The Dress Code for The First XI is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Please note stiletto heels are not permitted for the Field of Play Walk.
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Churchill Dining
|Gate
|Gate D
|Stand
|Clive Churchill Stand
|Level
|Level 4
Schedule
|Gates
|09:00
|Room Opens
|10:00
|Coin Toss
|10:00
|Start of Play
|10:30
|First Session
|10:30 - 12:30
|Innings Break
|12:30 - 13:10
|Second Session
|13:10 - 15:10
|Innings Break
|15:10 - 15:30
|Final Session
|15:30 - 17:30
|Estimated End of Play
|17:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!