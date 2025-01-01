InMobi
The Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Club SCG is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Club SCG
Gate Gate D
Stand Clive Churchill Stand
Level Level 6

Schedule

Gates 09:00
Room Opens 10:00
Coin Toss 10:00
Start of Play 10:30
First Session 10:30 - 12:30
Innings Break 12:30 - 13:10
Second Session 13:10 - 15:10
Innings Break 15:10 - 15:30
Final Session 15:30 - 17:30
Estimated End of Play
 17:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

