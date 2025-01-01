Private Suite Inclusions

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private, indoor, pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.

Exclusive private room overlooking the field

Customise the space to your personal requirements

Additional charges apply for catering and steward fees

Outdoor Box Inclusions

The ultimate outdoor private seating experience to soak up the cricket atmosphere with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.

Enjoy enhanced levels of service with stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats

Dress Code

Dress Code at the Host's discretion.

Suite/Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your private suite/outdoor box will be available to access one (1) hour prior to the start of each days’ play and must be vacated one (1) hour after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be thirty (30) minutes after the conclusion of play.

Gates 18:00 Room Opens 18:45 Coin Toss 18:45 Start of Play 19:15 First Session 19:15 - 20:30 Innings Break 20:30 - 20:45 Second Session 20:45 - 22:00 Estimated End of Play

22:00 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!