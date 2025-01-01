What's Included
-
All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
-
Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea
-
Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action
-
Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Pavilion Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Arthur Morris Room
|Gate
|Gate D
|Stand
|Victor Trumper Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates
|18:00
|Room Opens
|18:45
|Coin Toss
|18:45
|Start of Play
|19:15
|First Session
|19:15 - 20:30
|Innings Break
|20:30 - 20:45
|Second Session
|20:45 - 22:00
|Estimated End of Play
|22:00
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!