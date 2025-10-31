InMobi
Return to Homepage
Register Your Interest (opens new window)
Register Your Interest (opens new window)

Men's T20I Series

2nd T20I v India

MCG | 31 October 2025

  • The Lounge

    The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket, the perfect place for friends or clients to come together and enjoy the match! Relax with a substantial grazing menu, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.

    Buy Now Learn More

  • Private Suites - SOLD OUT

    Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private indoor pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Max capacities vary. Food & Beverage included.