Outdoor Bar

Outdoor Bar is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu with substantial canapes, beverage package, unreserved bar tables and a great view of the ground

What's Included

  • Grazing menu with substantial canapes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated reception host offering all-day concierge service
  • Great view of the ground
  • Unreserved bar tables

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room AH Mat Wing
Gate Bonson Gate
Stand Maurice Riolo Stand
Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 17:00
Room Opens 18:15
Coin Toss 18:15
Start of Play 18:45
First Session 18:45 - 20:10
Innings Break 20:10 - 20:30
Second Session 20:30 - 21:55
Estimated End of Play
 21:55
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 