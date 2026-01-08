Pre-sale access is now exclusive to CricketPlus members. Gain access to the International Summer of Cricket pre-sale by joining CricketPlus. The good news is, it's quick to do and FREE!
REGISTER FOR PRIORITY PRE-SALE TICKETS
Be the first to secure tickets to the Australian International seasonRegister for Pre-Sale
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Summer Season Starts August
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A Trans-Tasman Showdown Awaits
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Test Cricket Comes to Mackay
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Fan Festivals at Every Test Match
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Test Cricket Returns to Darwin
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On the Shoulder of Two Huge Summers
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Battle after Battle with Bangladesh
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England Returns in ODI & T20 Series
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AUS v BANGLADESH
NRMA INSURANCE NORTHERN AUSTRALIA TEST SERIES
NRMA Insurance Darwin Test
Thurs, 13 - Mon, 17 August 2026
Marrara Stadium
NRMA Insurance Mackay Test
Sat, 22 - Wed, 26 August 2026
Great Barrier Reef Arena
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AUS v BANGLADESH
NRMA Insurance Women's International Series
1st NRMA Insurance Women's ODI
Fri, 9 October 2026 | Allan Border Field
2nd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI
Sun, 11 October 2026 | Allan Border Field
3rd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI
Wed, 14 October 2026 | Allan Border Field
1st NRMA Insurance Women's T20I
Sun, 18 October 2026 | Allan Border Field
2nd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I
Tue, 20 October | North Sydney Oval
3rd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I
Thurs, 22 October | North Sydney Oval
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AUS v ENG
Men's One Day International Series
1st Men's ODI
Fri, 13 November 2026 | Perth Stadium
2nd Men's ODI
Sun, 15 November 2026 | Adelaide Oval
3rd Men's ODI
Wed, 18 November 2026 | Bellerive Oval
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AUS v ENG
Men’s T20 International Series
1st Men's T20I
Sat, 21 November 2026 | MCG
2nd Men's T20I
Tue, 24 November 2026 | Gold Coast Stadium
3rd Men's T20I
Fri, 27 November 2026 | The Gabba
4th Men's T20I
Sun, 29 November 2026 | SCG
5th Men's T20I
Wed, 2 December 2026 | Manuka Oval
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AUS v NZD
NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series
NRMA Insurance West Test
Wed, 9 - Sun, 13 December 2026, Perth Stadium
NRMA Insurance Christmas Test
Thurs, 17 - Mon, 21 December 2026, Adelaide Oval
NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test
Sat, 26 - Wed, 30 December 2026, MCG
NRMA Insurance Pink Test
Mon, 4 - Fri, 8 January 2026, SCG
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AUS v NZD
NRMA Insurance Women's International Series
1st NRMA Insurance Women's T20I
Sun, 21 February 2027 | North Sydney Oval
2nd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I
Wed, 24 February 2027 | Manuka Oval
3rd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I
Fri, 26 February 2027 | CitiPower Centre
1st NRMA Insurance Women's ODI
Mon, 1 March 2027 | CitiPower Centre
2nd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI
Fri, 5 March 2027 | Karen Rolton Oval
3rd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI
Sun, 7 March 2027 | Karen Rolton Oval
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By signing up to CricketPlus and joining the pre-sale list, you'll receive:
- Early access to tickets before they go on sale to the public Early ticket access, before the public
- Exclusive cricket news and updates, including match announcements and schedule releases
- Special promotions on tickets, merchandise, and premium experiences
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Pre-sale access is delivered via email. You must remain subscribed to CricketPlus to receive access details. Unsubscribing will remove you from pre-sale access.
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Registering does not guarantee a ticket. It does, however, give you the best chance to secure seats before they are released to the public.
Priority pre-sale members will receive an exclusive purchase window, helping you secure seats at the most in-demand matches of the 2026/27 cricket season.
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The authorised ticket sellers for all Cricket Australia International matches are Ticketmaster for Optus Stadium, The WACA Ground and the SCG and Ticketek for all other venues.
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When you join the CricketPlus mailing list you will receive an access code that is required to purchase tickets during the pre-sale window. Each code allows you to purchase up to 9 tickets per match day.
Codes will be emailed to you approximately 48 hours before pre-sale begins.
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For those looking to elevate their cricket experience with hospitality packages, exclusive lounges and suites or outdoor boxes, please complete this form to receive specific information about upcoming opportunities.
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You must be subscribed to the CricketPlus mailing list to receive your pre-sale access code. If you have unsubscribed from our emails, we recommend re-registering to ensure you receive updates on schedule releases and early access ticket dates.
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Yes. After the pre-sale, any remaining tickets will be released to the general public on a later date.
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For group bookings of 50+ for selected matches, enquiries can be made via Cricket Australia Group Bookings. Visit the Cricket Australia Group Bookings page for more details.
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Ticket exchanges, upgrades and refunds are managed by Ticketek and Ticketmaster under their respective terms and conditions. Cricket Australia’s Ticket and Entry Conditions also apply.
We recommend reviewing these policies carefully fully before purchasing.
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Each code allows you to purchase up to 9 tickets per match day, subject to availability. You may use the same code to purchase tickets for multiple match days during the pre-sale period.
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You will need a CricketPlus account to be eligible for International priority pre-sale and other exclusive offers. So that we can tell you about offers and share unique codes with you for pre-sale and other benefits, you will also need to consent to receive communications from CricketPlus.