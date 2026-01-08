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REGISTER FOR PRIORITY PRE-SALE TICKETS

Be the first to secure tickets to the Australian International season

Register for Pre-Sale

Pre-sale access is now exclusive to CricketPlus members. Gain access to the International Summer of Cricket pre-sale by joining CricketPlus. The good news is, it's quick to do and FREE!

  • Summer Season Starts August

  • A Trans-Tasman Showdown Awaits

  • Test Cricket Comes to Mackay

  • Fan Festivals at Every Test Match

  • Test Cricket Returns to Darwin

  • On the Shoulder of Two Huge Summers

  • Battle after Battle with Bangladesh

  • England Returns in ODI & T20 Series

  • AUS v BANGLADESH
    NRMA INSURANCE NORTHERN AUSTRALIA TEST SERIES

    NRMA Insurance Darwin Test

    Thurs, 13 - Mon, 17 August 2026

    Marrara Stadium

     

    NRMA Insurance Mackay Test

    Sat, 22 - Wed, 26 August 2026

    Great Barrier Reef Arena

  • AUS v BANGLADESH
    NRMA Insurance Women's International Series

    1st NRMA Insurance Women's ODI

    Fri, 9 October 2026 | Allan Border Field

    2nd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI

    Sun, 11 October 2026 | Allan Border Field

    3rd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI

    Wed, 14 October 2026 | Allan Border Field

    1st NRMA Insurance Women's T20I

    Sun, 18 October 2026 | Allan Border Field

    2nd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I

    Tue, 20 October | North Sydney Oval

    3rd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I

    Thurs, 22 October | North Sydney Oval

     

  • AUS v ENG
    Men's One Day International Series

    1st Men's ODI

    Fri, 13 November 2026 | Perth Stadium

    2nd Men's ODI

    Sun, 15 November 2026 | Adelaide Oval

    3rd Men's ODI

    Wed, 18 November 2026 | Bellerive Oval

  • AUS v ENG
    Men’s T20 International Series

    1st Men's T20I

    Sat, 21 November 2026 | MCG

    2nd Men's T20I

    Tue, 24 November 2026 | Gold Coast Stadium

    3rd Men's T20I

    Fri, 27 November 2026 | The Gabba

    4th Men's T20I

    Sun, 29 November 2026 | SCG

    5th Men's T20I

    Wed, 2 December 2026 | Manuka Oval

  • AUS v NZD
    NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series

    NRMA Insurance West Test

    Wed, 9 - Sun, 13 December 2026, Perth Stadium

    NRMA Insurance Christmas Test

    Thurs, 17 - Mon, 21 December 2026, Adelaide Oval

    NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test

    Sat, 26 - Wed, 30 December 2026, MCG

    NRMA Insurance Pink Test

    Mon, 4 - Fri, 8 January 2026, SCG

  • AUS v NZD
    NRMA Insurance Women's International Series

    1st NRMA Insurance Women's T20I

    Sun, 21 February 2027 | North Sydney Oval

    2nd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I

    Wed, 24 February 2027 | Manuka Oval

    3rd NRMA Insurance Women's T20I

    Fri, 26 February 2027 | CitiPower Centre

    1st NRMA Insurance Women's ODI

    Mon, 1 March 2027 | CitiPower Centre

    2nd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI

    Fri, 5 March 2027 | Karen Rolton Oval

    3rd NRMA Insurance Women's ODI

    Sun, 7 March 2027 | Karen Rolton Oval

  • By signing up to CricketPlus and joining the pre-sale list, you'll receive: 

    • Early access to tickets before they go on sale to the public Early ticket access, before the public 
    • Exclusive cricket news and updates, including match announcements and schedule releases 
    • Special promotions on tickets, merchandise, and premium experiences 

  • Pre-sale access is delivered via email. You must remain subscribed to CricketPlus to receive access details. Unsubscribing will remove you from pre-sale access.

  • Registering does not guarantee a ticket. It does, however, give you the best chance to secure seats before they are released to the public. 

    Priority pre-sale members will receive an exclusive purchase window, helping you secure seats at the most in-demand matches of the 2026/27 cricket season. 

  • The authorised ticket sellers for all Cricket Australia International matches are Ticketmaster for Optus Stadium, The WACA Ground and the SCG and Ticketek for all other venues. 

  • When you join the CricketPlus mailing list you will receive an access code that is required to purchase tickets during the pre-sale window. Each code allows you to purchase up to 9 tickets per match day. 

    Codes will be emailed to you approximately 48 hours before pre-sale begins. 

  • For those looking to elevate their cricket experience with hospitality packages, exclusive lounges and suites or outdoor boxes, please complete this form to receive specific information about upcoming opportunities.  

  • You must be subscribed to the CricketPlus mailing list to receive your pre-sale access code. If you have unsubscribed from our emails, we recommend re-registering to ensure you receive updates on schedule releases and early access ticket dates.  

  • Yes. After the pre-sale, any remaining tickets will be released to the general public on a later date.  

  • Ticket exchanges, upgrades and refunds are managed by Ticketek and Ticketmaster under their respective terms and conditions. Cricket Australia’s Ticket and Entry Conditions also apply.  

    We recommend reviewing these policies carefully fully before purchasing. 

  • Each code allows you to purchase up to 9 tickets per match day, subject to availability. You may use the same code to purchase tickets for multiple match days during the pre-sale period. 

  • You will need a CricketPlus account to be eligible for International priority pre-sale and other exclusive offers. So that we can tell you about offers and share unique codes with you for pre-sale and other benefits, you will also need to consent to receive communications from CricketPlus.

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