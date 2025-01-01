What's Included
- Grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
- Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over innings break
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea
- Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action
- Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
Dress Code
The Dress Code for The Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Kantilla Bar
|Gate
|Bonson Gate
|Stand
|Maurice Riolo Stand
|Level
|Level 3
Schedule
|Gates
|17:00
|Room Opens
|18:15
|Coin Toss
|18:15
|Start of Play
|18:45
|First Session
|18:45 - 20:10
|Innings Break
|20:10 - 20:30
|Second Session
|20:30 - 21:55
|Estimated End of Play
|21:55
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play