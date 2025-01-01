Private Suite Inclusions

Soak up the atmosphere in style with a private, indoor, pitch-facing suite to enjoy with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.

Exclusive private room overlooking the field

Customise the space to your personal requirements

Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees

Outdoor Box Inclusions

The ultimate outdoor private seating experience to soak up the cricket atmosphere with clients, colleagues or friends. Choose your own food and beverage menu, additional charges apply.

Enjoy enhanced levels of service with stewards to deliver food and beverages to your seats

Additional charges apply for food and beverage and steward fees

Dress Code

Dress Code at the Host's discretion.

Suite/Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Your private suite/outdoor box will be available to access one 30 minutes prior to the start of each days’ play and must be vacated one 30 minutes after the conclusion of play. Last Drinks will be at the conclusion of play.

Gates 16:45 Suite/Box Opens 16:45 Coin Toss 17:30 Start of Play 18:00 First Session 18:00 - 19:25 Innings Break 19:25 - 19:45 Second Session 19:45 - 21:10 Estimated End of Play

21:10 Suite/Box Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!