What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Champions Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Champions Room 2 Gate Gate 1 Stand Western Stand Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 16:45 Room Opens 17:30 Coin Toss 17:30 Start of Play 18:00 First Session 18:00 - 19:25 Innings Break 19:25 - 19:45 Second Session 19:45 - 21:10 Estimated End of Play

21:10 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests