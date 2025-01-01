What's Included
- All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
- Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, and tea
- Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you've got an excellent view of the action
- Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Champions Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Champions Room 2
|Gate
|Gate 1
|Stand
|Western Stand
|Level
|Level 3
Schedule
|Gates
|16:45
|Room Opens
|17:30
|Coin Toss
|17:30
|Start of Play
|18:00
|First Session
|18:00 - 19:25
|Innings Break
|19:25 - 19:45
|Second Session
|19:45 - 21:10
|Estimated End of Play
|21:10
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests