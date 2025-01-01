What's Included
- Buffet and a grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
- Private cash bar
- Outdoor unreserved tables & standing areas
- Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
- Prime position square of the wicket
Dress Code
The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:
- Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
- Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
- Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
- Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|The Deck
|Gate
|Gate 8
|Stand
|Eastern Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates Open
|16:45
|Room Opens
|17:45
|F&B package commences
|17:45
|Coin Toss
|17:45
|Start of Play
|18:15
|First Session
|18:15 - 19:40
|Innings Break
|19:40 - 20:00
|Second Session
|20:00 - 21:25
|Scheduled End of Play
|21:25
|F&B package concludes
|21:25
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play