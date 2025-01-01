InMobi
The Verandah

What's Included

  • Buffet and a grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
  • Private cash bar
  • Outdoor unreserved tables & standing areas
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
  • Prime position square of the wicket

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

  • Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)
  • Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans
  • Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits
  • Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room The Deck
Gate Gate 8
Stand Eastern Stand
Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates Open 16:45
Room Opens 17:45
F&B package commences 17:45
Coin Toss 17:45
Start of Play 18:15
First Session 18:15 - 19:40
Innings Break 19:40 - 20:00
Second Session 20:00 - 21:25
Scheduled End of Play
 21:25
F&B package concludes 21:25
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 