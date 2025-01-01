What's Included

Buffet and a grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Private cash bar

Outdoor unreserved tables & standing areas

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Prime position square of the wicket

Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)

Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans

Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits

Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flats

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room The Deck Gate Gate 8 Stand Eastern Stand Level Level 2

Schedule