Private Suites

What's Included

  • All-Inclusive catering
  • Beverage package for the duration of the match
  • Exclusive private room overlooking the field
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
  • Customise the space to your personal requirements
  • Live TV broadcast of the match in-room

Dress Code

Dress Code at the Host's discretion.

Suite/Box Location Details

Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.

Schedule

Gates 16:45
Room Opens 17:45
Coin Toss 17:45
Start of Play 18:15
First Session 18:15 - 19:40
Innings Break 19:40 - 20:00
Second Session 20:00 - 21:25
Estimated End of Play
 21:25
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 