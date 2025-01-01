What's Included
- All-Inclusive catering
- Beverage package for the duration of the match
- Exclusive private room overlooking the field
- Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
- Customise the space to your personal requirements
- Live TV broadcast of the match in-room
Dress Code
Dress Code at the Host's discretion.
Suite/Box Location Details
Entry and access information will be listed on your ticket.
Schedule
|Gates
|16:45
|Room Opens
|17:45
|Coin Toss
|17:45
|Start of Play
|18:15
|First Session
|18:15 - 19:40
|Innings Break
|19:40 - 20:00
|Second Session
|20:00 - 21:25
|Estimated End of Play
|21:25
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play