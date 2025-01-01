InMobi
Return to Homepage
Make An Enquiry
Make An Enquiry

The Lounge

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with a grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as indoor seating

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine, and soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over break
  • Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
  • Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Dress Code

The Dress Code for The Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Coaches Field Club
Gate Gate 5
Stand Western Stand

Schedule

Gates 16:45
Room Opens 17:45
Coin Toss 17:45
Start of Play 18:15
First Session 18:15 - 19:40
Innings Break 19:40 - 20:00
Second Session 20:00 - 21:25
Estimated End of Play
 21:25
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 