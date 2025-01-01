What's Included
- All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
- Beverage package including beer, wine, and soft drinks, coffee and tea
- Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
- Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over break
- Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service
- Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort
Dress Code
The Dress Code for The Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Coaches Field Club
|Gate
|Gate 5
|Stand
|Western Stand
Schedule
|Gates
|16:45
|Room Opens
|17:45
|Coin Toss
|17:45
|Start of Play
|18:15
|First Session
|18:15 - 19:40
|Innings Break
|19:40 - 20:00
|Second Session
|20:00 - 21:25
|Estimated End of Play
|21:25
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play