Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.

MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is located about 1km from the CBD in Yarra Park. Map

Conditions of Entry

Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.

Transport & Parking

Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.

Accessibility

The venue's accessibility information can be found here

Venue Map

Click on the map to enlarge or download.

What's Included

2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Opportunity to hear from prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Signature Dining is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Legends Room A Gate Gate 6 Stand Shane Warne Stand Level Level 2

Schedule

Gates 13:30 Room Opens 14:00 Coin Toss 14:00 Start of Play 14:30 First Session 14:30 - 17:30 Innings Break 17:30 - 18:00 Second Session 18:00 - 22:00 Estimated End of Play

22:00 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

