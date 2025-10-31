Signature Dining
Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.
MCG
The Melbourne Cricket Ground is located about 1km from the CBD in Yarra Park. Map
Conditions of Entry
Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.
Transport & Parking
Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.
Accessibility
The venue's accessibility information can be found here
Venue Map
Click on the map to enlarge or download.
What's Included
-
2-course plated menu with a range of canapés and light dishes
-
Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea
-
Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
-
Opportunity to hear from prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game
Dress Code
The Dress Code for Signature Dining is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Legends Room A
|Gate
|Gate 6
|Stand
|Shane Warne Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates
|13:30
|Room Opens
|14:00
|Coin Toss
|14:00
|Start of Play
|14:30
|First Session
|14:30 - 17:30
|Innings Break
|17:30 - 18:00
|Second Session
|18:00 - 22:00
|Estimated End of Play
|22:00
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!