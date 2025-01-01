WBBL STADIUM SERIES

For the first time in history, the Weber WBBL is taking over Australia’s BEST stadiums, giving fans a whole new way to experience the WBBL. Adelaide Oval, the MCG and SCG will host the biggest blockbusters the league has seen, in a groundbreaking step for the WBBL. Set to feature all eight clubs, the world’s best players will be joined by world-class music acts, set to create an incredible, electric energy for fans – you’ll want to be there to witness the start of a new era. Don’t miss this moment in time, to be a part of what the WBBL stands for, now, and into the future.