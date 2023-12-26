Big Bash Music

Introducing the 2023-24 edition of Sixes and Sounds! KFC BBL|13 is set to be electrified with the addition of superstar music acts joining world-class players to create a show inside the stadium from 26 December 2023 – 8 January 2024. Don't miss blockbuster sports entertainment events in your city kicking off with Boxing Day in Perth, New Year's Eve in Adelaide, New Year's Day in Brisbane, the launch of 'Best of the West' at Sydney Showground and the Melbourne Derby at the ‘G. Witness iconic and fast-rising Australian acts in the sounds of rock, RNB and dance including chart toppers PNAU with Eves Karydas, hottest 100 #1 Luude, L-Fresh The Lion, Peking Duk and Grinspoon.