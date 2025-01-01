DAUGHTERS AND DADS CRICKET – TERMS OF PARTICIPATION

1. Application

The online registration form and these Terms of Participation (which may be amended by Cricket Australia (CA) from time to time) (Terms and Conditions) are the conditions upon which you agree to, and allow your child to, participate in Daughters and Dads Cricket (Program).

2. Parent/Guardian Acknowledgement

2.1 I am a parent or guardian of the Program participant who is the subject of this registration (the Participant).

2.2 Image Use Consent: Unless CA is notified to the contrary, I (for myself, my heirs, executors and administrators) agree both on behalf of the Participant and in my own right that: (i) we give our permission to CA, the Participant’s home State or Territory Cricket Association (State Association) and their partners, representatives, agents and assigns (Authorised Parties) to use, reproduce and publish in any communication medium whatsoever television and photographic image/s of the Participant obtained from participation in the Program, as determined by the Authorised Parties (jointly or severally) from time to time, for educational, community cricket, promotional, commercial or marketing purposes; (ii) the foregoing permission is unconditional and applies in perpetuity; (iii) no fee or remuneration will be provided for the Participant’s appearance in any such communication mediums; and (iv) I and the Participant waive, release and forever discharge the Authorised Parties from all claims, actions and liability relating to its use of said television and photographic image/s.

2.3 Indemnity and Release Declaration: In consideration of participating, and allowing the Participant to participate, in the Program, I (for myself, my heirs, executors and administrators) agree both on behalf of the Participant and in my own right, with CA the State Association and University of Newcastle (UON) as follows:

I am responsible for organising transportation of the Participant to and from the Program and indemnify the Association, CA and UoN for all liability and costs associated with my failure to arrange for the prompt collection of the Participant after the designated finish time of the Program; I acknowledge that participation in the Program involves inherent risks, hazards and dangers including the risk of injury and risks associated with heat and exposure to the sun. To the full extent permitted by law, and excluding any claims directly caused by CA’s negligence or wilful misconduct: I agree on behalf of the Participant and in my own right, to absolve, indemnify and keep indemnified CA, the State Association, and UoN and their directors, officers, employees, volunteers, sponsors and agents involved in the Program against all costs, losses or damages however caused arising from or in relation to the Participant’s participation in the Program. I agree both on behalf of the Participant and in my own right, to waive, release and forever discharge CA, the State Association, UoN and their directors, officers, employees, volunteers, sponsors and agents involved in the Program from all claims and/or causes of action that I or the Participant have or may have arising from any injury, loss or damage of any kind suffered by the Participant including personal injury, illness or death and/or loss or damage to any property (in so far as this does not breach the provisions of the Trade Practices Act) arising either directly or indirectly out of the Participant’s participation in the Program. I authorise registered Program coordinators to arrange medical or hospital treatment (including, without limitation, ambulance transportation) if I am not available to do so and I indemnify the State Association, CA and UoN for all associated costs.

2.4 Limitation: I agree that the total aggregate liability of CA (including that of its directors, employees, agents and volunteers) to me and the Participant for loss or damage arising in connection with the Program, whether under contract, tort (including negligence), under statute or otherwise act law or in equity, shall be limited to $10,000.

3. Parents/Guardians/Spectators Code of Behaviour

3.1 CA is committed to promoting and protecting the safety and wellbeing of children and young people who are involved in the Program. Therefore, CA requires that all parents, guardians and other spectators comply with the following code of behaviour:

Do not force an unwilling child to participate in cricket; Remember, children are involved in cricket for their enjoyment, not yours; Encourage your child to play by the rules; Focus on the child’s efforts and performance rather than winning or losing; Never ridicule or yell at a child for making a mistake or losing a game; Remember that children learn best by example. Appreciate good performances and skillful play by all participants; Support all efforts to remove verbal and physical abuse from sporting activities; Respect officials’ decisions and teach children to do likewise; Show appreciation for volunteer coaches, officials and administrators. Without them, your child could not participate; and Respect the rights, dignity and worth of every person regardless of their gender, ability, cultural background or religion.

4. Player Code of Behaviour

4.1 By registering a child in the Program you agree that the child understands and will adhere to the following code of behaviour:

Play by the rules; Never argue with an umpire. If you disagree, have your captain, coach or manager approach the umpire in an appropriate manner during a break or after the game; Control your temper. Verbal abuse of officials and sledging other players, deliberately distracting or provoking an opponent are not acceptable or permitted behaviours in cricket; Work equally hard for yourself and your teammates. Your team’s performance will benefit and so will you; Be a good sport. Applaud all good plays whether they are made by your team or the opposition; Treat all participants in cricket as you like to be treated. Do not bully or take unfair advantage of another competitor; Cooperate with your coach, teammates and opponents. Without them there would be no competition; Participate for your own enjoyment and benefit, not just to please parents, teachers or coaches; Respect the rights, dignity and worth of every person regardless of their gender, ability, cultural background or religion.

5. Limitation of Liability and Release

5.1 You understand that there are inherent risks associated with participation in the Program, which may result in personal injury (even of a serious nature) to a child and that you fully accept and agree to bear those risks.

5.2 To the extent permitted by law, you agree not to bring any claim, demand, action or proceeding against CA (which shall include its directors, employees, agents and volunteers) for any damage, loss or injury whatsoever that you or a child may suffer from participation in the Program, except to the extent directly caused by CA’s negligence or wilful misconduct.

5.3 You acknowledge there is an unquantifiable risk of transmission of viral illness including COVID-19 associated with participation in the Program and you have considered that risk and your and your child’s personal circumstances, including any vulnerability that your child may have or that of persons whom your child will be in close contact with following your child’s participation in the Program. You acknowledge that, for a small number of people, COVID-19 has very serious health consequences. By your child participating in the Program you acknowledge and accept these risks.

6. Cancellation and Refunds and Termination

6.1 CA may terminate your and your child’s participation in the Program on reasonable grounds at any time, including if you or your child’s behaviour interferes with another participant’s safety or enjoyment of the Program.

6.2 CA may, where required, change a Program or part of a Program, including dates, session times, durations and locations.

6.3 Once you have registered a child in and paid for the Program, a refund will only be provided to you in accordance with this clause.

6.4 Refunds will not be provided for change of mind.

6.5 If the Program is cancelled by CA for any reason through no fault of the Participant or if CA changes the date or location of the Program and you or child can no longer attend, CA will provide a full refund of the Program fee.

6.6. CA may provide refunds where a Participant is no longer able to attend the Program as follows:

if the Participant notifies CA at least seven (7) days before the Program start date, they will receive a refund in full; if the Participant notifies CA less than seven (7) days before the Program start date, they will receive a 50% refund; and if the Participant pulls out once the Program has commenced, CA will not provide any refund.

6.7 In the circumstance where a sports voucher is used, you must seek a refund via the relevant government agency, sports club or State association, as no refund will be given by CA in respect of any portion of the Fee paid for using a voucher.

6.8. Where a refund is requested because you forgot to use a sports voucher, fees will not be refunded and you will not be entitled to any other refund or compensation from CA.

6.9 To request a refund, please email daughtersanddads@cricket.com.au with:

Name of registrant (daughter) Name of registrant (dad) Location of program State Reason for refund request.

6.10. If a refund is issued, the Participant’s registration will be cancelled effective from the date of request for refund and they will no longer be able to attend the Program or be eligible for any Program benefits.

6.11 CA will not be liable for any associated costs, expenses or loss (including, without limitation, any indirect and/or consequential loss) associated with any refund, including any additional charges incurred by your bank.

7. Privacy

7.1 Personal information that CA collects on registration of a child in the Program is used for the purpose of processing your Application. CA may also use this information to send you CA and Program related information or offers.

7.2 CA may disclose your information to other organisations for the purpose of processing your Application, research and development and performance evaluation, and otherwise in accordance with CA’s privacy policy (which is located at cricket.com.au/privacy).