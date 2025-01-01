The Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Award are presented to the most outstanding Australian male and female cricketer of the season.
The Australian Cricket Awards, formerly known as the Allan Border Medal awards, began in 2000, honouring Australia's best cricketers.
Votes are kept strictly confidential and are counted and audited by Pricewaterhouse Coopers.
2022 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist – Mitchell Starc
Belinda Clark Award – Ashleigh Gardner
Test Player of the Year – Travis Head
Men's ODI Player of the Year – Mitchell Starc
Women's ODI Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy
Men's T20I Player of the Year – Mitchell Marsh
Women's T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney
Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Travis Head
Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Elyse Vilanni
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Tim Ward
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Darcie Brown
Community Impact Award – Zoe Cooke
Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Inductees – Raelee Thompson and Justin Langer
2021 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist – Steve Smith
Belinda Clark Award – Beth Mooney
Test Player of the Year – Pat Cummins
Men's ODI Player of the Year – Steve Smith
Women's ODI Player of the Year – Rachael Haynes
Men's T20I Player of the Year – Ashton Agar
Women's T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney
Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Shaun Marsh
Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Elyse Vilanni
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Will Sutherland
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Hannah Darlington
Community Impact Award – Joshua Lalor
Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Inductees – Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar
2020 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist – David Warner
Belinda Clark Award – Ellyse Perry
Test Player of the Year – Marnus Labuschagne
Men's ODI Player of the Year – Aaron Finch
Women's ODI Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy
Men's T20I Player of the Year – David Warner
Women's T20I Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy
Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Shaun Marsh
Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Molly Strano
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Wes Agar
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Tayla Vlaeminck
Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Inductees – Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott
2019 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Pat Cummins
Belinda Clark Award - Alyssa Healy
Test Player of the Year - Nathan Lyon
Men's ODI Player of the Year - Marcus Stoinis
Women's ODI Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy
Men's T20I Player of the Year - Glenn Maxwell
Women's T20I Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy
Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Matthew Wade
Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Heather Graham
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Will Pucovski
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Georgia Wareham
Community Champion Award - Moises Henriques
Hall of Fame - Dean Jones, Billy Murdoch and Ricky Cathryn Fitzpatrick
2018 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Steve Smith
Belinda Clark Award - Ellyse Perry
Test Player of the Year - Steve Smith
ODI Player of the Year - David Warner
T20I Player of the Year - Aaron Finch
Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - George Bailey
Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Beth Mooney
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Jhye Richardson
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Georgia Redmayne
Hall of Fame - Karen Rolton, Norm O'Neill and Ricky Ponting
2017 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - David Warner
Belinda Clark Award - Meg Lanning
Test Player of the Year - Mitchell Starc
ODI Player of the Year - David Warner
T20I Player of the Year - Shane Watson
Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Cameron White
Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Meg Lanning
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Hilton Cartwright
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Sophie Molineux
Hall of Fame - Betty Wilson, David Boon and Matthew Hayden
2016 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - David Warner
Test Player of the Year - David Warner
ODI Player of the Year - Glenn Maxwell
T20 International Player of the Year - NOT AWARDED
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Adam Voges
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Alex Ross
Belinda Clark Award - Ellyse Perry
Hall of Fame - Jeff Thompson and Wally Grout
2015 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Steve Smith
Test Player of the Year - Steve Smith
ODI Player of the Year - Steve Smith
T20 International Player of the Year - Glenn Maxwell
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Jason Behrendorff
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Sean Abbott
Belinda Clark Award - Meg Lanning
Hall of Fame - Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder
2014 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Mitchell Johnson
Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke
ODI Player of the Year - George Bailey
T20 International Player of the Year - Aaron Finch
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Cameron White
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Jordan Silk
Belinda Clark Award - Meg Lanning
Hall of Fame - Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark
2013 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Michael Clarke
Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke
ODI Player of the Year - Clint McKay
T20 International Player of the Year - Shane Watson
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Phillip Hughes
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Joe Burns
Belinda Clark Award - Jess Cameron
Hall of Fame - Glenn McGrath and Charlie Turner
2012 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Michael Clarke
Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke
ODI Player of the Year - Shane Watson
T20 International Player of the Year - Shane Watson
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Rob Quiney
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - David Warner
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke
2011 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Shane Watson
Test Player of the Year - Shane Watson
ODI Player of the Year - Shane Watson
T20 International Player of the Year - David Hussey
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Usman Khawaja
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Trent Copeland
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke
2010 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Shane Watson
Test Player of the Year - Simon Katich
ODI Player of the Year - Shane Watson
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Michael Klinger
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - John Hastings
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke
2009 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke
Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke
ODI Player of the Year - Nathan Bracken
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Michael Klinger
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Phillip Hughes
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke
2008 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Brett Lee
Test Player of the Year - Brett Lee
ODI Player of the Year - Matthew Hayden
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Ashley Noffke
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Luke Pomersbach
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Lisa Sthalekar
2007 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting
Test Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting
ODI Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Chris Rogers
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Ben Hilfenhaus
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Lisa Sthalekar
2006 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting
Test Player of the Year - Shane Warne
ODI Player of the Year - Michael Hussey
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Phil Jacques
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Dan Cullen
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton
2005 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Michael Clarke
Test Player of the Year - Damien Martyn
ODI Player of the Year - Andrew Symonds
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Andy Bichel
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Mark Cosgrove
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton
2004 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting
Test Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting
ODI Player of the Year - Adam Gilchrist
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Simon Katich
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Shaun Tait
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Cathryn Fitzpatrick
2003 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Adam Gilchrist
Test Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting
ODI Player of the Year - Adam Gilchrist
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Martin Love
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Nathan Hauritz
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton
2002 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Matthew Hayden
Test Player of the Year - Matthew Hayden
ODI Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Darren Lehmann
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Shane Watson
Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton
2001 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Steve Waugh
Test Player of the Year - Colin Miller
ODI Player of the Year - Glenn McGrath
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Darren Lehmann
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Nathan Bracken
2000 Award Winners
Allan Border Medalist - Glenn McGrath
Test Player of the Year - Glenn McGrath
ODI Player of the Year - Shane Warne
Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Darren Lehmann
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Brett Lee