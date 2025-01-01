The Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Award are presented to the most outstanding Australian male and female cricketer of the season.

The Australian Cricket Awards, formerly known as the Allan Border Medal awards, began in 2000, honouring Australia's best cricketers.

Votes are kept strictly confidential and are counted and audited by Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

2022 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist – Mitchell Starc

Belinda Clark Award – Ashleigh Gardner

Test Player of the Year – Travis Head

Men's ODI Player of the Year – Mitchell Starc

Women's ODI Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy

Men's T20I Player of the Year – Mitchell Marsh

Women's T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney

Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Travis Head

Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Elyse Vilanni

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Tim Ward

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Darcie Brown

Community Impact Award – Zoe Cooke

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Inductees – Raelee Thompson and Justin Langer

2021 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist – Steve Smith

Belinda Clark Award – Beth Mooney

Test Player of the Year – Pat Cummins

Men's ODI Player of the Year – Steve Smith

Women's ODI Player of the Year – Rachael Haynes

Men's T20I Player of the Year – Ashton Agar

Women's T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney

Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Shaun Marsh

Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Elyse Vilanni

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Will Sutherland

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Hannah Darlington

Community Impact Award – Joshua Lalor

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Inductees – Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar

2020 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist – David Warner

Belinda Clark Award – Ellyse Perry

Test Player of the Year – Marnus Labuschagne

Men's ODI Player of the Year – Aaron Finch

Women's ODI Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy

Men's T20I Player of the Year – David Warner

Women's T20I Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy

Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Shaun Marsh

Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Molly Strano

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Wes Agar

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Tayla Vlaeminck

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Inductees – Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott

2019 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Pat Cummins

Belinda Clark Award - Alyssa Healy

Test Player of the Year - Nathan Lyon

Men's ODI Player of the Year - Marcus Stoinis

Women's ODI Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy

Men's T20I Player of the Year - Glenn Maxwell

Women's T20I Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy

Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Matthew Wade

Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Heather Graham

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Will Pucovski

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Georgia Wareham

Community Champion Award - Moises Henriques

Hall of Fame - Dean Jones, Billy Murdoch and Ricky Cathryn Fitzpatrick

2018 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Steve Smith

Belinda Clark Award - Ellyse Perry

Test Player of the Year - Steve Smith

ODI Player of the Year - David Warner

T20I Player of the Year - Aaron Finch

Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - George Bailey

Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Beth Mooney

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Jhye Richardson

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Georgia Redmayne

Hall of Fame - Karen Rolton, Norm O'Neill and Ricky Ponting

2017 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - David Warner

Belinda Clark Award - Meg Lanning

Test Player of the Year - Mitchell Starc

ODI Player of the Year - David Warner

T20I Player of the Year - Shane Watson

Men's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Cameron White

Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Meg Lanning

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Hilton Cartwright

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Sophie Molineux

Hall of Fame - Betty Wilson, David Boon and Matthew Hayden

2016 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - David Warner

Test Player of the Year - David Warner

ODI Player of the Year - Glenn Maxwell

T20 International Player of the Year - NOT AWARDED

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Adam Voges

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Alex Ross

Belinda Clark Award - Ellyse Perry

Hall of Fame - Jeff Thompson and Wally Grout

2015 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Steve Smith

Test Player of the Year - Steve Smith

ODI Player of the Year - Steve Smith

T20 International Player of the Year - Glenn Maxwell

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Jason Behrendorff

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Sean Abbott

Belinda Clark Award - Meg Lanning

Hall of Fame - Adam Gilchrist and Jack Ryder

2014 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Mitchell Johnson

Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke

ODI Player of the Year - George Bailey

T20 International Player of the Year - Aaron Finch

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Cameron White

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Jordan Silk

Belinda Clark Award - Meg Lanning

Hall of Fame - Mark Waugh and Belinda Clark

2013 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Michael Clarke

Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke

ODI Player of the Year - Clint McKay

T20 International Player of the Year - Shane Watson

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Phillip Hughes

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Joe Burns

Belinda Clark Award - Jess Cameron

Hall of Fame - Glenn McGrath and Charlie Turner

2012 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Michael Clarke

Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke

ODI Player of the Year - Shane Watson

T20 International Player of the Year - Shane Watson

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Rob Quiney

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - David Warner

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke

2011 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Shane Watson

Test Player of the Year - Shane Watson

ODI Player of the Year - Shane Watson

T20 International Player of the Year - David Hussey

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Usman Khawaja

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Trent Copeland

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke

2010 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Shane Watson

Test Player of the Year - Simon Katich

ODI Player of the Year - Shane Watson

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Michael Klinger

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - John Hastings

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke

2009 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke

Test Player of the Year - Michael Clarke

ODI Player of the Year - Nathan Bracken

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Michael Klinger

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Phillip Hughes

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Shelley Nitschke

2008 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Brett Lee

Test Player of the Year - Brett Lee

ODI Player of the Year - Matthew Hayden

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Ashley Noffke

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Luke Pomersbach

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Lisa Sthalekar

2007 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting

Test Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting

ODI Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Chris Rogers

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Ben Hilfenhaus

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Lisa Sthalekar

2006 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting

Test Player of the Year - Shane Warne

ODI Player of the Year - Michael Hussey

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Phil Jacques

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Dan Cullen

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton

2005 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Michael Clarke

Test Player of the Year - Damien Martyn

ODI Player of the Year - Andrew Symonds

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Andy Bichel

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Mark Cosgrove

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton

2004 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Ricky Ponting

Test Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting

ODI Player of the Year - Adam Gilchrist

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Simon Katich

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Shaun Tait

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Cathryn Fitzpatrick

2003 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Adam Gilchrist

Test Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting

ODI Player of the Year - Adam Gilchrist

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Martin Love

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Nathan Hauritz

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton

2002 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Matthew Hayden

Test Player of the Year - Matthew Hayden

ODI Player of the Year - Ricky Ponting

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Darren Lehmann

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Shane Watson

Women's International Cricketer of the Year - Karen Rolton

2001 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Steve Waugh

Test Player of the Year - Colin Miller

ODI Player of the Year - Glenn McGrath

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Darren Lehmann

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Nathan Bracken

2000 Award Winners

Allan Border Medalist - Glenn McGrath

Test Player of the Year - Glenn McGrath

ODI Player of the Year - Shane Warne

Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Darren Lehmann

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Brett Lee