The importance of the Spirit of Cricket is recognised in Australia with the Richie Benaud Spirit of Cricket Awards, which are awarded each season to the interstate men’s and women’s teams who are voted as having played in the best spirit and with the greatest respect for the game.

Past winners of the award are as follows:

Men’s Senior Domestic

2022-23 Queensland

2020-21 Victoria

2019-20 Tasmania

2018-19 Tasmania

2017-18 Queensland

2016-17 Tasmania

2015-16 Tasmania

2014-15 Queensland

2013-14 Western Australia

2012-13 Tasmania

2011-12 Queensland

2010-11 Western Australia

2009-10 South Australia

2008-09 Queensland

2007-08 Western Australia

2006-07 South Australia

2005-06 Queensland

2004-05 Tasmania

2003-04 South Australia

Women’s Senior Domestic

2022-23 Victoria

2020-21 Western Australia and Queensland

2019-20 Tasmania

2018-19 Tasmania

2017-18 Victoria

2016-17 Tasmania

2015-16 South Australia

2014-15 New South Wales

2013-14 Victoria

2012-13 New South Wales

2011-12 New South Wales

2010-11 New South Wales (WNCL & WNCL T20)

2009-10 New South Wales (WNCL) & Queensland (WNCL T20)

2008-09 Victoria

2007-08 New South Wales

2006-07 Victoria & Western Australia (Prize Shared)

2005-06 New South Wales, South Australia & Western Australia (Prize Shared)

2004-05 New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia (Prize Shared)

2003-04 Queensland and South Australia (Prize Shared)