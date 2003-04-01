The importance of the Spirit of Cricket is recognised in Australia with the Richie Benaud Spirit of Cricket Awards, which are awarded each season to the interstate men’s and women’s teams who are voted as having played in the best spirit and with the greatest respect for the game.
Past winners of the award are as follows:
Men’s Senior Domestic
2022-23 Queensland
2020-21 Victoria
2019-20 Tasmania
2018-19 Tasmania
2017-18 Queensland
2016-17 Tasmania
2015-16 Tasmania
2014-15 Queensland
2013-14 Western Australia
2012-13 Tasmania
2011-12 Queensland
2010-11 Western Australia
2009-10 South Australia
2008-09 Queensland
2007-08 Western Australia
2006-07 South Australia
2005-06 Queensland
2004-05 Tasmania
2003-04 South Australia
Women’s Senior Domestic
2022-23 Victoria
2020-21 Western Australia and Queensland
2019-20 Tasmania
2018-19 Tasmania
2017-18 Victoria
2016-17 Tasmania
2015-16 South Australia
2014-15 New South Wales
2013-14 Victoria
2012-13 New South Wales
2011-12 New South Wales
2010-11 New South Wales (WNCL & WNCL T20)
2009-10 New South Wales (WNCL) & Queensland (WNCL T20)
2008-09 Victoria
2007-08 New South Wales
2006-07 Victoria & Western Australia (Prize Shared)
2005-06 New South Wales, South Australia & Western Australia (Prize Shared)
2004-05 New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia (Prize Shared)
2003-04 Queensland and South Australia (Prize Shared)