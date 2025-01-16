Code Of Conduct Register

PLAYER DATE COMPETITION COMPLAINT / CHARGE ACTION

Michael Neser 2 March 2023 Sheffield Shield (QLD v SA) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee



Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee

Daniel Sams 16 February 2023 Marsh One Day Cup (NSW v TAS) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee



Found ‘Guilty’ (second offence) – sanction upheld – fined 50% of match fee

Liam Blackford 1 February 2023 U19 Male International Series (Australia v England) Article 2.8 (Level 2) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty – One suspension point

David Warner 21 January 2023 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match Disputed the sanction ($6,000 fine and one suspension point) at a hearing before Match Referee



Guilty (second offence) – sanction downgraded to $6,000 fine

David Warner 21 January 2023 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Guilty – fined $3,000

Ollie Davies 21 January 2023 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match Guilty – official reprimand

Baxter Holt 21 January 2023 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match Guilty – fined $2,000

Chris Lynn 14 January 2023 BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat) Article 2.22 (Level 1) Inappropriate physical contact during a Match Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission



Found “Guilty” (second offence) - fined $3,000

Matthew Renshaw 14 January 2023 BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat) Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Denied the offence and contested a charge at a hearing before Match Referee



Found “Not Guilty”

Ben Cutting 8 January 2023 BBL (Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – fined $2,500

Tim David 7 January 2023 BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – fined $2,500

Kim Garth 5 January 2023 WNCL (VIC v NSW) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee

James Neesham 31 December 2022 BBL (Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission



Found ‘Guilty’ (second offence) – fined $2,500

Aaron Finch 1 January 2023 BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission



Guilty (second offence) – fined $1,000

Moises Henriques 30 December 2022 BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty (second offence) – fined $5,000

Mitchell Swepson 27 December 2022 BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500

Chris Lynn 23 December 2022 BBL (Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers) Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Disputed the sanction at a hearing before Match Referee



Guilty - sanction upheld – fined $3,500

James Neesham 22 December 2022 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500

Matthew Wade 22 December 2022 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty (third offence) – One Suspension Point

Matthew Wade 22 December 2022 BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission



Guilty (second offence) - $3,000

Corey Rocchiccioli 21 December 2022 BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat) Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match Guilty - official reprimand and fined $500

Nick Pastras 21 December 2022 U19 Male Championship (QLD Metro v VIC Country) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty – official reprimand

Josie Dooley 20 December 2022 WNCL (ACT v SA) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty – official reprimand

Jem Ryan 20 December 2022 U19 Male Championship (TAS v QLD Country) Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal during a Match Guilty – official reprimand

Daniel Sams 18 December 2022 BBL (Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500

Hayden Evetts 18 December 2022 U19 Male Championships (QLD Country v SA) Article 2.10 (Level 1) Committing a reportable breach of any of the Laws of Cricket that relate to Unfair Play set out in Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket, as modified by condition 41 in each set of CA’s domestic match playing conditions (fast non-pitching delivery) Guilty (Second Offence) – One Suspension Point

Joe Clarke 16 December 2022 BBL (Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – fined $2,500

Hayden Evetts 16 December 2022 U19 Male Championships (VIC Metro v QLD Country) Article 2.10 (Level 1) Committing a reportable breach of any of the Laws of Cricket that relate to Unfair Play set out in Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket, as modified by condition 41 in each set of CA’s domestic match playing conditions (bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries) Guilty – official reprimand

Luke Davies 15 December 2022 U19 Male Championships (QLD Metro v ACT) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee



Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee

Cameron Tunks 15 December 2022 U19 Male Championships (NT v VIC Metro) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty – official reprimand

Matt Short 14 December 2022 BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – official reprimand and fined $500

Naija Varidel 9 December 2022 U19 Female Championships (QLD v SA) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee



Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee

Chamari Athapaththu 12 November 2022 WBBL (Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of Cricket Equipment or Clothing, Ground Equipment or Fixtures and Fittings during a Match Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee

Cameron Bancroft 1 November 2022 Sheffield Shield (WA v QLD) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee



Found ‘Guilty’ – official reprimand

Jhye Richardson 1 November 2022 Sheffield Shield (WA v QLD) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty – official reprimand

Nathan Lyon 20 October 2022 Sheffield Shield (NSW v QLD) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee

Matthew Gilkes 10 October 2022 CA 2nd XI – ACT/NSW Country v Tasmania Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty (second offence) – fined 50% of Match Fee

Aaron Finch 9 October 2022 Australia v England 1st T20I, Perth ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty (ICC) – Warning and 1 Demerit Point



Active ICC Demerit Points: 1

Will Pucovski 8 October 2022 Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC) Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before Match Referee



Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee

Daniel Hughes 23 September 2022 Marsh One Day Cup – Vic v NSW Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty – official reprimand