2024-25 Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Register
...
2023-24 Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Register
|Player
|Date
|Competition
|Complaint/Charge
|Action
|Molly Strano
|24 February 2024
|WNCL (TAS v QLD)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
|Cameron Green
|18 February 2024
|Sheffield Shield (TAS v WA)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – fined 15% of Match Fee
|Ben Manenti
|16 February 2024
|Sheffield Shield (SA v QLD)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Charles Stobo
|4 February 2024
|Sheffield Shield (WA v NSW)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|
Report lodged under Article 3.2.2
Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee Found
‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee
|Jake Weatherald
|8 February 2024
|Marsh One Day Cup (QLD v TAS)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
|Ben McDermott
|4 February 2024
|Sheffield Shield (QLD v TAS)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (second offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
|Marcus Stoinis
|15 January 2024
|BBL (Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
|Ben McDermott
|9 January 2024
|BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Alex Hales
|8 January 2024
|BBL (Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (second ‘level 0’ offence) – final reprimand
|Ollie Davies
|8 January 2024
|BBL (Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
|Corey Anderson
|4 January 2024
|BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
|Caleb Jewell
|1 January 2024
|BBL (Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Mitchell Owen
|1 January 2024
|BBL (Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand and fined $500
|Paul Walter
|27 December 2023
|BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
|Alex Hales
|27 December 2023
|BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
|Tom Curran
|11 December 2023
|BBL (Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers)
|Article 2.17 (Level 3) Intimidation or attempted intimidation of an Umpire, Match Referee or Medical Personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a Match
|
Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission Found Guilty (first offence) – Four suspension points
|Fergus O’Neill
|1 December 2023
|Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Henry Hunt
|30 November 2023
|Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Mitchell Perry
|30 November 2023
|Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Peter Siddle
|29 November 2023
|Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Marnus Labuschagne
|30 November 2023
|Sheffield Shield (QLD v WA)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
|Amy Jones
|22 November 2023
|WBBL (Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Aubrey Stockdale
|21 November 2023
|Second XI (ACT v SA)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Beau Webster
|18 November 2023
|Sheffield Shield (TAS v NSW)
|Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a Player during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|8 November 2023
|WBBL (Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|
Guilty (first offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
|Kim Garth
|8 November 2023
|WBBL (Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|
Guilty (second offence) – fined 50% of Match Fee
|Chris Tremain
|26 October 2023
|Sheffield Shield (VIC v NSW)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|
Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Guilty’ (first offence) – sanction upheld – official reprimand
|Sasha Moloney
|21 October 2023
|WBBL (Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers)
|Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Jack Nisbet
|9 October 2023
|Marsh One-Day Cup (NSW v QLD)
|Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a Player during a Match
|Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Will Sutherland
|9 October 2023
|Marsh One-Day Cup (VIC v WA)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
|Matthew Wade
|27 September 2023
|Marsh One-Day Cup
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|Guilty (third offence) – Two Suspension Points
Correct as of February 26, 2024.
2022-23 Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Register
|Michael Neser
|2 March 2023
|Sheffield Shield (QLD v SA)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee
|Daniel Sams
|16 February 2023
|Marsh One Day Cup (NSW v TAS)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Guilty’ (second offence) – sanction upheld – fined 50% of match fee
|Liam Blackford
|1 February 2023
|U19 Male International Series (Australia v England)
|Article 2.8 (Level 2) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – One suspension point
|David Warner
|21 January 2023
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match
|Disputed the sanction ($6,000 fine and one suspension point) at a hearing before Match Referee
Guilty (second offence) – sanction downgraded to $6,000 fine
|David Warner
|21 January 2023
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.
|Guilty – fined $3,000
|Ollie Davies
|21 January 2023
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Baxter Holt
|21 January 2023
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match
|Guilty – fined $2,000
|Chris Lynn
|14 January 2023
|BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat)
|Article 2.22 (Level 1) Inappropriate physical contact during a Match
|Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission
Found “Guilty” (second offence) - fined $3,000
|Matthew Renshaw
|14 January 2023
|BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat)
|Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.
|Denied the offence and contested a charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found “Not Guilty”
|Ben Cutting
|8 January 2023
|BBL (Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – fined $2,500
|Tim David
|7 January 2023
|BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – fined $2,500
|Kim Garth
|5 January 2023
|WNCL (VIC v NSW)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee
|James Neesham
|31 December 2022
|BBL (Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission
Found ‘Guilty’ (second offence) – fined $2,500
|Aaron Finch
|1 January 2023
|BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission
Guilty (second offence) – fined $1,000
|Moises Henriques
|30 December 2022
|BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty (second offence) – fined $5,000
|Mitchell Swepson
|27 December 2022
|BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500
|Chris Lynn
|23 December 2022
|BBL (Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers)
|Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.
|Disputed the sanction at a hearing before Match Referee
Guilty - sanction upheld – fined $3,500
|James Neesham
|22 December 2022
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500
|Matthew Wade
|22 December 2022
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty (third offence) – One Suspension Point
|Matthew Wade
|22 December 2022
|BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission
Guilty (second offence) - $3,000
|Corey Rocchiccioli
|21 December 2022
|BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat)
|Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match
|Guilty - official reprimand and fined $500
|Nick Pastras
|21 December 2022
|U19 Male Championship (QLD Metro v VIC Country)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Josie Dooley
|20 December 2022
|WNCL (ACT v SA)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Jem Ryan
|20 December 2022
|U19 Male Championship (TAS v QLD Country)
|Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Daniel Sams
|18 December 2022
|BBL (Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500
|Hayden Evetts
|18 December 2022
|U19 Male Championships (QLD Country v SA)
|Article 2.10 (Level 1) Committing a reportable breach of any of the Laws of Cricket that relate to Unfair Play set out in Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket, as modified by condition 41 in each set of CA’s domestic match playing conditions (fast non-pitching delivery)
|Guilty (Second Offence) – One Suspension Point
|Joe Clarke
|16 December 2022
|BBL (Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – fined $2,500
|Hayden Evetts
|16 December 2022
|U19 Male Championships (VIC Metro v QLD Country)
|Article 2.10 (Level 1) Committing a reportable breach of any of the Laws of Cricket that relate to Unfair Play set out in Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket, as modified by condition 41 in each set of CA’s domestic match playing conditions (bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries)
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Luke Davies
|15 December 2022
|U19 Male Championships (QLD Metro v ACT)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee
|Cameron Tunks
|15 December 2022
|U19 Male Championships (NT v VIC Metro)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Matt Short
|14 December 2022
|BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand and fined $500
|Naija Varidel
|9 December 2022
|U19 Female Championships (QLD v SA)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee
|Chamari Athapaththu
|12 November 2022
|WBBL (Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers)
|Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of Cricket Equipment or Clothing, Ground Equipment or Fixtures and Fittings during a Match
|Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee
|Cameron Bancroft
|1 November 2022
|Sheffield Shield (WA v QLD)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Guilty’ – official reprimand
|Jhye Richardson
|1 November 2022
|Sheffield Shield (WA v QLD)
|Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Nathan Lyon
|20 October 2022
|Sheffield Shield (NSW v QLD)
|Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match
|Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee
|Matthew Gilkes
|10 October 2022
|CA 2nd XI – ACT/NSW Country v Tasmania
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty (second offence) – fined 50% of Match Fee
|Aaron Finch
|9 October 2022
|Australia v England 1st T20I, Perth
|ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match
|Guilty (ICC) – Warning and 1 Demerit Point
Active ICC Demerit Points: 1
|Will Pucovski
|8 October 2022
|Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC)
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before Match Referee
Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee
|Daniel Hughes
|23 September 2022
|Marsh One Day Cup – Vic v NSW
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – official reprimand
|Lachlan Hearne
|12 September 2022
|NSW Metropolitan 2nd XI v Vic 2nd XI
|Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match
|Guilty – fined 20% of Match Fee