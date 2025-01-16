InMobi
2024-25 Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Register

2023-24 Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Register

Player Date Competition Complaint/Charge Action
Molly Strano 24 February 2024 WNCL (TAS v QLD) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
Cameron Green 18 February 2024 Sheffield Shield (TAS v WA) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – fined 15% of Match Fee
Ben Manenti 16 February 2024 Sheffield Shield (SA v QLD) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Charles Stobo 4 February 2024 Sheffield Shield (WA v NSW) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match

Report lodged under Article 3.2.2

Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee Found

Not Guilty’ by Match Referee
Jake Weatherald 8 February 2024 Marsh One Day Cup (QLD v TAS) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
Ben McDermott 4 February 2024 Sheffield Shield (QLD v TAS) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (second offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee

Note: Player inadvertently sanctioned on the basis of a first offence
Marcus Stoinis 15 January 2024 BBL (Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
Ben McDermott 9 January 2024 BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Alex Hales 8 January 2024 BBL (Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (second ‘level 0’ offence) – final reprimand
Ollie Davies 8 January 2024 BBL (Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
Corey Anderson 4 January 2024 BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
Caleb Jewell  1 January 2024 BBL (Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Mitchell Owen 1 January 2024 BBL (Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand and fined $500
Paul Walter 27 December 2023 BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
Alex Hales 27 December 2023 BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder) Article 2.3 (Level 0) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (first ‘level 0’ offence) – reprimand
Tom Curran 11 December 2023 BBL (Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers) Article 2.17 (Level 3) Intimidation or attempted intimidation of an Umpire, Match Referee or Medical Personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a Match

Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission Found Guilty (first offence) – Four suspension points
Fergus O’Neill 1 December 2023 Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Henry Hunt 30 November 2023 Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC) Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Mitchell Perry 30 November 2023 Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Peter Siddle 29 November 2023 Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Marnus Labuschagne 30 November 2023 Sheffield Shield (QLD v WA) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
Amy Jones 22 November 2023 WBBL (Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Aubrey Stockdale 21 November 2023 Second XI (ACT v SA) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Beau Webster 18 November 2023 Sheffield Shield (TAS v NSW) Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a Player during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Harmanpreet Kaur 8 November 2023 WBBL (Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match

Guilty (first offence) – fined 25% of Match Fee
Kim Garth 8 November 2023 WBBL (Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match

Guilty (second offence) – fined 50% of Match Fee
Chris Tremain 26 October 2023 Sheffield Shield (VIC v NSW) Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match

Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee

Found ‘Guilty’ (first offence) – sanction upheld – official reprimand
Sasha Moloney 21 October 2023 WBBL (Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers) Article 2.8A (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Jack Nisbet 9 October 2023 Marsh One-Day Cup (NSW v QLD) Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a Player during a Match Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Will Sutherland 9 October 2023 Marsh One-Day Cup (VIC v WA) Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match Guilty (first offence) – official reprimand
Matthew Wade 27 September 2023 Marsh One-Day Cup Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match Guilty (third offence) – Two Suspension Points

 

Correct as of February 26, 2024.

 

 

2022-23 Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Register

PLAYER  DATE  COMPETITION  COMPLAINT / CHARGE  ACTION 
Michael Neser  2 March 2023  Sheffield Shield (QLD v SA)  Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match  Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee 
Daniel Sams  16 February 2023  Marsh One Day Cup (NSW v TAS)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found ‘Guilty’ (second offence) – sanction upheld – fined 50% of match fee
Liam Blackford  1 February 2023  U19 Male International Series (Australia v England)  Article 2.8 (Level 2) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – One suspension point 
David Warner  21 January 2023  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)  Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match  Disputed the sanction ($6,000 fine and one suspension point) at a hearing before Match Referee 

Guilty (second offence) – sanction downgraded to $6,000 fine
David Warner  21 January 2023  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)  Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Guilty – fined $3,000 
Ollie Davies  21 January 2023  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)  Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Baxter Holt  21 January 2023  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder)  Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match  Guilty – fined $2,000 
Chris Lynn  14 January 2023  BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat)  Article 2.22 (Level 1) Inappropriate physical contact during a Match  Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission 

Found “Guilty” (second offence) - fined $3,000 
Matthew Renshaw  14 January 2023  BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat)  Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Denied the offence and contested a charge at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found “Not Guilty” 
Ben Cutting  8 January 2023  BBL (Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – fined $2,500 
Tim David  7 January 2023  BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – fined $2,500 
Kim Garth  5 January 2023  WNCL (VIC v NSW)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee 
James Neesham  31 December 2022  BBL (Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission 

Found ‘Guilty’ (second offence) – fined $2,500
Aaron Finch  1 January 2023  BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers)  Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match  Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission 

Guilty (second offence) – fined $1,000 
Moises Henriques  30 December 2022  BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty (second offence) – fined $5,000 
Mitchell Swepson  27 December 2022  BBL (Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500 
Chris Lynn  23 December 2022  BBL (Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers)  Article 2.23 (Level 1) Where the facts of the alleged incident are not adequately or clearly covered by any of the above offences, conduct at any time that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.  Disputed the sanction at a hearing before Match Referee 

Guilty - sanction upheld – fined $3,500 
James Neesham  22 December 2022  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500 
Matthew Wade  22 December 2022  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty (third offence) – One Suspension Point 
Matthew Wade  22 December 2022  BBL (Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes)  Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match  Disputed the sanction at a hearing before the Conduct Commission 

Guilty (second offence) - $3,000 
Corey Rocchiccioli  21 December 2022  BBL (Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat)  Article 2.4 (Level 1) Disobeying an Umpire or Match Referee’s instruction during a Match  Guilty - official reprimand and fined $500 
Nick Pastras  21 December 2022  U19 Male Championship (QLD Metro v VIC Country)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Josie Dooley  20 December 2022  WNCL (ACT v SA)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Jem Ryan  20 December 2022  U19 Male Championship (TAS v QLD Country)  Article 2.1 (Level 1) Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Daniel Sams  18 December 2022  BBL (Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades)  Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand and fined $2,500 
Hayden Evetts  18 December 2022  U19 Male Championships (QLD Country v SA)  Article 2.10 (Level 1) Committing a reportable breach of any of the Laws of Cricket that relate to Unfair Play set out in Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket, as modified by condition 41 in each set of CA’s domestic match playing conditions (fast non-pitching delivery)  Guilty (Second Offence) – One Suspension Point 
Joe Clarke  16 December 2022  BBL (Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – fined $2,500 
Hayden Evetts  16 December 2022  U19 Male Championships (VIC Metro v QLD Country)  Article 2.10 (Level 1) Committing a reportable breach of any of the Laws of Cricket that relate to Unfair Play set out in Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket, as modified by condition 41 in each set of CA’s domestic match playing conditions (bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries)  Guilty – official reprimand 
Luke Davies  15 December 2022  U19 Male Championships (QLD Metro v ACT)  Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment including, without limitation, a bat, helmet or water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee 
Cameron Tunks  15 December 2022  U19 Male Championships (NT v VIC Metro)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Matt Short  14 December 2022  BBL (Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand and fined $500 
Naija Varidel  9 December 2022  U19 Female Championships (QLD v SA)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee 
Chamari Athapaththu  12 November 2022  WBBL (Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers)  Article 2.5 (Level 1) Abuse of Cricket Equipment or Clothing, Ground Equipment or Fixtures and Fittings during a Match  Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee 
Cameron Bancroft  1 November 2022  Sheffield Shield (WA v QLD)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Disputed the charge at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found ‘Guilty’ – official reprimand 
Jhye Richardson  1 November 2022  Sheffield Shield (WA v QLD)  Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Nathan Lyon  20 October 2022  Sheffield Shield (NSW v QLD)  Article 2.7 (Level 1) Throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match  Guilty – fined 25% of Match Fee 
Matthew Gilkes  10 October 2022  CA 2nd XI – ACT/NSW Country v Tasmania  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty (second offence) – fined 50% of Match Fee 
Aaron Finch  9 October 2022  Australia v England 1st T20I, Perth  ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.3 (Level 1) Use of an audible obscenity during a Match  Guilty (ICC) – Warning and 1 Demerit Point 

Active ICC Demerit Points: 1 
Will Pucovski  8 October 2022  Sheffield Shield (SA v VIC)  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Disputed the offence and sanction at a hearing before Match Referee 

Found ‘Not Guilty’ by Match Referee 
Daniel Hughes  23 September 2022  Marsh One Day Cup – Vic v NSW  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – official reprimand 
Lachlan Hearne  12 September 2022  NSW Metropolitan 2nd XI v Vic 2nd XI  Article 2.8 (Level 1) Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match  Guilty – fined 20% of Match Fee 

