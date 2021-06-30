Vodafone Test v Afghanistan

Aussie stars could be in quarantine during Hobart Test

Some of Australia's leading players may be unavailable for the start of the Hobart Test on November 27 if they reach the World Cup final 13 days earlier

Dave Middleton

30 June 2021, 08:21 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

