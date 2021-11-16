Venues locked in for World Cup defence in Australia

Sri Lanka and the West Indies forced into first round stage as seven Australian cities are confirmed as the venues for the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup

cricket.com.au

16 November 2021, 10:31 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo