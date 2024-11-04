Australia’s FTP: Who, where and when of international cricket

Every bilateral series and ICC event for Australia's senior men's and women's teams as laid out in the current Future Tours Programs

There's a lot of detail to absorb from the ICC's Future Tours Programs that lay out every nation's international commitments, so here we've tried to make it easier for Aussie fans to digest what their teams are scheduled to be doing for the next few years.

There are separate FTP cycles for the men's and women's game, and the ICC recently confirmed the new women's cycle which will run until March 2029, while the current men's program started in April 2023 and runs until March 2027.

Below we have listed every scheduled Australian men's and women's match of the current cycles to give fans a full picture of what's coming up on the calendar (spoiler: lots!)

We've included the ICC events, which are now an annual occurrence for both men's and women's cricket, and which, along with the various domestic T20 leagues around the world, have created a squeeze on the calendar for bilateral cricket, forcing international fixtures into more condensed windows, particularly given most nations have the same peak period as the Australian summer.

Australia's women's marquee home series will be shifted to a February-March timeslot from the 2025-26 onwards to accommodate an earlier Women's Premier League.

They will also play their first Test match against West Indies in almost 50 years in early 2026 as a new multi-format series opponent is added to the schedule, while other highlights for Australia's women in an increasing congested international calendar is a historic first Test match in South Africa (2027), home and away multi-format series against India and another standalone women's Ashes at home (2029).

You'll notice an IPL-sized hole in men's schedule annually from mid-March to the end of May, while England have cleared August for their Hundred tournament and CA have tried to tread a fine line to give the BBL as much clear air as possible in January as well as fulfil their obligations. This is particularly tricky in early 2027, when the away Border-Gavaskar Test tour to India will start mid-January with the Aussies returning to host Test cricket at home in March with a 150th anniversary Test match against England planned. CA have been able to secure an annual WBBL window in November in the latest women's FTP.

Of course, the FTP is subject to change. Adjustments to the make-up of series were being made right up until the document was published by the ICC, and there was plenty of movement from what was laid out in the previous document, even before the global pandemic hit. And Cricket Australia's position that it will not play bilaterals against Afghanistan outside of ICC events in response to the treatment of women and girls in the country could see more changes. But as of right now, here's what's coming.

Australia Men

2023-24

✈ June: World Test Championship final v India – The Oval

✈ June-July: Five Test Ashes tour of England

✈ September: Five ODIs and three T20s tour of South Africa.

✈ Three ODI tour of India

✈ October-November: ODI World Cup – India

✈ November-December: Five T20s tour of India

December: Three Tests v Pakistan

January: Two Tests v West Indies

February: Three ODIs and three T20s v West Indies

✈ February-March: Two Tests and three T20s tour of NZ

2024-25

✈ June: T20 World Cup – USA/Windies

✈ August: Three T20s v Afghanistan Postponed by CA

✈ August-September: Three ODIs, one T20 tour of Ireland Postponed by Cricket Ireland

✈ September: Three-match T20 tour of Scotland

✈ September: Five ODIs and three T20s tour of England

November: Three ODIs and three T20s v Pakistan

December-January: Five-Test Border-Gavaskar series v India

✈ February: Two-Test tour of Sri Lanka

✈ February-March: ICC Champions Trophy (50-over) tournament – Pakistan

2025-26

✈ June: World Test Championship final – Lord's (if qualified)

✈ June-July: Two Tests, three ODI and three T20 tour of the West Indies

August: Three ODIs and three T20s v South Africa (To be played in northern Australia)

✈ October: Three T20 tour of New Zealand

October-November: Three ODIs and five T20s v India

December-January: Five-Test Ashes series v England (Perth-Brisbane (D/N)-Adelaide-Melbourne-Sydney)

✈ February: Three T20s tour of Pakistan

✈ February-March: T20 World Cup – India and Sri Lanka

✈ March: Three ODIs tour of Pakistan

2026-27

✈ June: Three ODIs and three T20s tour of Bangladesh

August: One Test and three T20s v Afghanistan (northern Australia)

✈ September-October: Three Tests and three ODIs tour of South Africa

November-December: Three ODIs and five T20s v England

December-January: Four Tests v New Zealand (Perth-Adelaide-Melbourne-Sydney)

✈ January-February: Five-Test Border-Gavaskar Series tour of India

March: 150th anniversary Test v England (MCG). Two Tests v Bangladesh (reportedly set to be moved, but unconfirmed)

Australia Women

2024-25

September: Three T20s v New Zealand

✈ September-October: T20 World Cup – UAE (moved from Bangladesh)

December: Three ODIs* v India. ✈ Three ODIs* tour of New Zealand

January-February: Multi-format Ashes series against England. One Test, three ODIs and three T20s

✈ March: Three T20 tour of New Zealand

2025-26

✈ September: Three ODI tour of India

✈ October: ODI World Cup – India

February-March: Multi-format series v India: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s (shifted from January start date to accommodate earlier WPL)

✈ March-April: Multi-format tour of West Indies: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

2026-27

✈ June-July: T20 World Cup – UK

October: Three ODIs and three T20s v Bangladesh

✈ December: Three ODI tour of Sri Lanka

February-March: Three ODIs and three T20s v New Zealand

✈ March-April: Multi-format tour of South Africa: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

2027-28

✈ June: Tri-series in Sri Lanka including India.

✈ ICC T20 Champions Trophy – Sri Lanka

✈ July: Multi-format away Ashes series against England: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

✈ December-January: Multi-format tour of India: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

February-March: Multi-format series v South Africa: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

2028-29

✈ June-July: Tri-series in West Indies including India

✈ July: 2028 Olympics – Los Angeles

September: T20 World Cup – TBC

December: Three ODIs and three T20s v Ireland

February-March: Multi-format Ashes series against England: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

✈ March: Three T20 tour of New Zealand

✈ indicates series played outside Australia

* indicates ICC Women's Championship ODIs