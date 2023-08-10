‘Special’ Johnson returns record figures in Hundred debut

Breakout quick concedes just one run in devastating first game for the Oval Invincibles

Spencer Johnson took a record-breaking 3-1 in his first ever game in the UK Hundred, capping a big week for the breakout South Australian quick.

Selected in Australia's squad for the upcoming T20I series in South Africa on Monday, Johnson bowled 19 dot-balls from a maximum 20 deliveries on Wednesday night (UK time) for the Oval Invincibles in a spell that has made the cricket world sit up.

The left-arm firebrand had a breakout KFC BBL|12 campaign for the Brisbane Heat last summer but his latest performance, completely nullifying the likes of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, could increase his push for an international debut.

His efforts helped the Invincibles to a huge 94-run win over Manchester Originals, also a record winning margin, and propelled the South London outfit to top of the Hundred table.

After the Invincibles scored 5-186 batting first, Johnson conceded no runs in the first five balls in the innings (bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls at a time in The Hundred, dictated by the fielding captain) and in his second set of five conceded just a single to Buttler.

He returned in the second half of the innings for a devastating set of 10-straight deliveries in which he ran through the Originals' tail, taking three wickets including two bowled.

His figures were the most economical 20-ball effort to date in the Hundred, currently in its third season.

"I'm speechless, not really sure what's going on," Johnson said post-match.

"I'm pinching myself…I've had a bit of a tough run with injury but I'm 27 now and come out the other side, I'm just really enjoying my cricket and lucky to be here."

Johnson's efforts weren't enough to earn him player of the match honours, however, with teammate Heinrich Klaasen handed the award for his 60 off 27 balls.

In what is his first trip to the UK, Johnson was lured to the Invincibles by coach and fellow Australian Tom Moody.

Captain Sam Billings said his ability to swing the ball into the Originals' top-order at high pace proved crucial on a quick Oval surface.

"To provide a performance like that against Jos Buttler and Phil Salt as well, two of the best players in the world at the moment, I can't really put into words how special that bowling performance is," Billings said.

"Of course, that kind of pitch suited him down to the ground, raw pace, but you've got to still do it. Really, really good from him."

The South Australian grew up playing club cricket in Adelaide and made his Redbacks debut in 2017 before suffering numerous injury setbacks, including spending two years on the sidelines in his early 20s with ankle stress fractures.

After getting his body right he burst onto the scene for the Heat last summer, taking nine wickets in KFC BBL|12 and bowling crucial death overs that saw him successfully shut out two of Australia's most reliable finishers in Tim David and Marcus Stoinis on separate occasions.

Following the Big Bash he returned to List A cricket with South Australia and made his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut for the Redbacks, taking six and seven-wicket hauls in his first two matches, before earning an Australia A call-up in March.

The left-armer looms as a possible debutant in Australia's upcoming series in South Africa, starting on August 30.

2023 Qantas Tour of South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban

September 1: Second T20I, Durban

September 3: Third T20I, Durban

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg