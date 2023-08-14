Haynes tackles new role as head of Sixers

Aussie stalwart Rachel Haynes has moved into an off-field role overseeing the BBL and WBBL operations for the Sydney Sixers

One of Australia's most accomplished players, Rachel Haynes will again be making her mark on cricket, but in an off-field capacity after being put in charge of the Sydney Sixers.

The 36-year-old five-time World Cup winner was today named Head of the Sydney Sixers in a role that oversees both the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL operations. She takes on responsibility for aspects including recruitment, match-day production and community and stakeholder engagement across both leagues.

It marks a first foray into magenta for Haynes who played 99 matches for the Sydney Thunder, including the most recent WBBL season which was her final act as a cricket player. She had previously announced her retirement from international cricket last September following a 167-game career in the green and gold.

01:59 Play video Leader, legend: Haynes calls time on international career

"Since retiring as a player last November I have had time to reflect on my career, but just as importantly, plan for the future, and when this role with the Sydney Sixers came along, I just felt like it was a great fit," Haynes said in a statement today.

"Cricket has obviously been a massive part of my life and I feel like I have learnt a lot along the way, through my studies and as a player, in what drives a successful team and a successful club.

"The Sixers are the most revered club in the league, having played in 11 of the 20 finals held in BBL and WBBL history. We have some of cricket's most recognisable faces and play at iconic grounds like North Sydney Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into the role and driving the club forward to provide our members and fans with the best experience possible."

02:21 Play video The best catches from Rachael Haynes' international career

Haynes will report to Cricket NSW's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Chris Botherway.

Botherway previously was the general manager of the Sydney Thunder before a CNSW restructure in April 2021 removed the general manager role of both franchises.

The Sixers position had been held by Jodie Hawkins.

Andrew Gilchrist has been Head of the Sydney Thunder since April 2022.

Haynes has not been idle since retiring from playing, making a foray into commentary with television and radio stints last summer before being part of Nine's coverage of the women's Ashes tour this winter.

She was named head coach of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural Women's Premier League in India, the side that bid A$558,000 for Australia star allrounder Ashleigh Gardner. Gujarat finished fifth with a 2-6 win-loss record.

Haynes will be quickly into the action in her new role: the inaugural WBBL draft, and second event for the men, is less than three weeks away, with both to take place on September 3.

The WBBL will kick off at North Sydney Oval on October 19 when the Sixers take on the Melbourne Stars, while the Sixers' BBL team open their season at the SCG on December 8 against the Melbourne Renegades.

While the BBL side is in decent shape with 11 of the 15 roster spots for domestic players already filled, there is work to do for the WBBL side ahead of that tournament's opener on October 19.

The Sixers last week confirmed the re-signing of superstar Ellyse Perry, giving them six confirmed players for this season.

A handful more are understood to have confirmed deals that are yet to be announced, but it remains to be seen if that includes star 'keeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who is officially off-contract.

The club also needs to find players to replace Nicole Bolton and Ange Reakes, who both retired after last season.

The Sixers drew pick seven in the WBBL draft lottery, and will pick sixth in the first round of the BBL draft.