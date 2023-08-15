England hoping for Stokes World Cup boost

Ben Stokes will end his one-day international retirement to feature for England at this year's 50-over World Cup, according to reports.

Stokes called time on the longest white-ball format last summer, citing an "unsustainable" schedule following his appointment as captain of the Test team and amid the growing rise of franchise cricket.

England's talismanic allrounder continued to play Twenty20s and inspired World Cup success in Australia last November and is now apparently set to perform a U-turn ahead of the World Cup in India during October and November.

When Stokes walked away from ODIs last July, it was viewed with the long-term in mind and to give him the best possible chance to lead the red-ball team for as long as possible.

An unbeaten half-century in November helped England beat Pakistan to be crowned IT20 world champions in Australia with white-ball head coach Matthew Mott admitting at the time he would try tempt Stokes out of 50-over retirement.

That conversation appears to be continuing via ODI captain Jos Buttler.

"Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben's pretty straight with all of us," Mott told the Mail on Sunday newspaper in the UK. "We will see if he's keen.

"There has not been a clear direction on what he's going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I've always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field.

"Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He's done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he's an invaluable commodity."

With Stokes needing to constantly manage an ongoing left knee issue to get through all five Ashes Tests this summer, his chances of a return to ODI cricket seemed remote, particularly when he said "serious conversations" were required over a potential operation.

With England not due to play red-ball cricket now until January, the Test skipper was predicted to go under the knife during the coming months. That could now be delayed to post World Cup, a scenario that might then see Stokes miss next year's Indian Premier League and a lucrative AUD$3.2m contract with Chennai Super Kings.

England selectors will meet on Tuesday and name a squad on Wednesday for September's ODIs against New Zealand and Ireland, which act as warm-up series for the World Cup in India before the tournament begins in October.

A provisional 18-man squad for the World Cup will also be confirmed on Wednesday, with Stokes tipped by many sections of the UK media to be included alongside Jofra Archer, the injury-prone quick who Mott said in the same interview would likely be risked.

"There is a high chance that we will take a risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage," the coach added. "We are planning for him to be available.

"Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, and so we will keep an open mind."