Brook charges back for second Big Bash crack

Ashes nemesis headlines a strong English contingent unveiled as the latest overseas stars to nominate for the BBL|13 Draft on September 3

'Bazball' sensation Harry Brook is poised for a second crack at the Big Bash with the 24-year-old England star today unveiled among the latest overseas players up for grabs in next weekend's KFC BBL|13 Draft.

Fresh off smashing the fastest ever century in the Hundred from just 41 balls a day ago, Brook headlines a strong English contingent of draft nominees announced by the league this morning.

Among the 16 overseas men's players included in today's release are the right-hander's Test teammates Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, along with New Zealand veterans Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham.

It takes the confirmed number of men's nominations for this year's draft to 50 with the league expected to release a full list of players next week ahead of the draft on Sunday, September 3.

The league today also announced a further seven women's nominees (all from South Africa) for the inaugural Weber WBBL draft to be held the same day, which includes superstar allrounder Marizanne Kapp and prodigal batting talent Laura Wolvaardt.

Brook endured a tough time during his first Big Bash campaign with the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL|11, a tournament that was heavily impacted by Covid infections, where the Yorkshireman only managed 44 runs from seven innings with a top score of 22.

But he has since exploded onto the international scene under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum's aggressive mantra, becoming the fastest to 1000 Test runs from 1058 deliveries.

He played a key role in England's fightback to level the Ashes 2-2, scoring three consecutive half-centuries across the Headingley, Old Trafford and Oval Tests.

Brook's 42-ball 105 not out for the Northern Superchargers at Headingley on Tuesday night was his third century in the format, having also reaching the milestone during his maiden Indian Premier League season earlier this year and for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

However, Brook does not qualify for retention by the Hurricanes under the new draft rules as he only represented the club for the one BBL season and it wasn't last summer.

But England Test opener Crawley will be eligible to be retained by the Hurricanes after playing eight matches for the club in BBL|12 where he hit 185 runs with a top score of 54 not out.

The 25-year-old finished the recent Ashes series behind Usman Khawaja as the second highest run-scorer with 480 at 53.33, which included an epic 182-ball 189 in the drawn fourth Test.

England Test opener Crawley in action for the Hurricanes last season // Getty

Pope is yet to return from a shoulder injury suffered during the second Test at Lord's.

All three missed selection in England's ODI squad ahead of the World Cup beginning in October, but the Test trio's availability for the latter stages of BBL|12 is likely to be impacted by England's five-Test tour of India which gets underway on January 25, the day after the BBL final.

Brook could also miss the start of the tournament with England scheduled to play five T20Is against West Indies from December 13-22.

Big Bash regulars Sam Billings (Brisbane Heat), David Willey (Sydney Thunder), Joe Clarke (Melbourne Stars) and James Vince (Sydney Sixers) are among the prominent names included in today's announcement, with all four eligible for retention by the club that drafted them last season.

Skilful bowling allrounder Tom Curran is also in-line for a return to the Big Bash after missing last season and is eligible to be retained by the Sydney Sixers having represented the club for three seasons from 2018-2021.

Both the WBBL and BBL drafts will be held on Sunday, September 3, in a televised event on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, with the WBBL draft taking place from 3pm, ahead of the BBL draft from 4.30pm.