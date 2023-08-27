Hardie’s local connection on ‘special’ first tour

Touching down in Durban, Aaron Hardie’s first tour for Australia has an added level of importance

Aaron Hardie’s first taste of international cricket could come in the city where his mother grew up, as Australia gears up to face South Africa in Durban.

Allrounder Hardie, who has been in the sights of selectors for some time as a future all-format player, looms as a possible debutant when Australia’s three-match T20 series kicks off on Thursday morning (Australian time) at Kingsmead.

On what is his first tour as part of an Australia squad, the 24-year-old arrived in South Africa before teammates to spent time with family on his mum’s side, which included an overdue catchup.

“Three T20s in Durban is pretty special to me,” Hardie told cricket.com.au.

“My Mum sort of grew up over here; grandma and grandad lived over here for a fair chunk of their lives.

“Grandad is still over here at the moment, so I was able to catch up with him yesterday which was really cool.

“I hadn’t seen him in 13-14 years, so it’s a pretty special trip.”

Hard-hitting, seam-bowling Hardie – the leading run-scorer in last summer’s Big Bash – could debut with two other fresh faces this series with KFC BBL|12 player of the tournament Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers) and Spencer Johnson (Brisbane Heat) joining the Scorchers allrounder in South Africa.

The West Australian said selection for the tour was a moment to savour.

“It’s a huge moment for me personally, for myself and my family,” he said.

“Everyone was pretty pumped when I got the phone call (from selectors); I let them know straight away obviously … and now that I’ve been over here, absolutely loving it, getting around all the boys, meeting a few new people and got some familiar faces from back home as well.”

Hardie will remain in South Africa after the T20s as part of an 18-man ODI squad set to play five 50-over matches, in games that serve as a crucial precursor to the World Cup commencing on October 5.

Selection of the uncapped Hardie underlines just how highly rated he is, with that squad set to form the basis for the final 15-man World Cup contingent.

Like Western Australia teammate Cameron Green, also 24 years old, he looms as a three-format player.

Handed the Australia A captaincy in April, and having scored a marathon unbeaten 174 in the 2021-22 Shield final, Hardie boasts an already impressive CV.

He has fond memories growing up playing in Western Australia, and recalled first setting foot on the WACA as a seven-year-old on what turned out to a famous day at the ground.

On day three of the third Ashes Test of 2006-07, Hardie and a number of excited youngsters got the opportunity to play on the ground while Australia and England were off the field for lunch.

Later in the day, Adam Gilchrist strolled to the wicket at his home ground and, in one of the most brutal Test innings ever seen, brought up three figures off just 57 balls to hammer home Australia’s advantage.

At the time it was the second-fastest Test century to date (behind Viv Richards’ 56-ball effort in 1986) and remains the fourth-fastest of all time.

The innings pushed Australia into a position of dominance in Perth, as Ricky Ponting’s side retained the Ashes two days later.

“I have good memories of going out there and running amok, and slogging a few balls into the crowd at lunch time,” he recalled.

“After lunch Gilly must’ve come out and basically went to town on the English attack.

“That was a pretty amazing day to be a part of, and to be able to say my first day on the WACA was the same day that Gilly made a hundred was a pretty special story.”

While talented athletes in AFL-prominent states can face a tough choice as a teenager whether to pursue football or cricket, Hardie said it was never a difficult question for him.

“I was always a cricket person,” he said.

“I played AFL growing up as well, so it was cricket in the summer and AFL in the winter.

“But it was two completely different mindsets for me.

“I loved playing footy but didn’t really like training for footy, because I just wanted to go out there and play.

“Whereas with cricket I always wanted to improve and get better and see how far I could go with it … cricket was always my number one.”

Despite being in the early stages of his career, Hardie is already accustomed to winning titles.

The 24-year-old is one of just seven players to have won all three men's domestic titles in the one season, having been part of the Scorchers' title-winning KFC BBL|12 side, and Western Australia’s triumphant Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup outfits last summer.

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban (August 31, 2am AEST)

September 1: Second T20I, Durban (September 2, 2am AEST)

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen