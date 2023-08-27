Pakistan jump Aussies to top ODI team rankings

Pakistan reclaim the No.1 spot in the men's ODI team rankings less than five weeks out from the World Cup

Pakistan have leapfrogged Australia to the top of the men's one-day international team rankings as world cricket's heavyweights ramp up their preparations for the 50-over World Cup in October.

Babar Azam's side beat Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third one-dayer on Saturday to sweep the three-match series and become the world's top-ranked ODI team less than five weeks out from the start of the global showpiece on October 5.

Australia had held top spot since early May following a 2-1 series win over India in March and will have an opportunity to retake the No.1 position ahead of the World Cup during their upcoming five-match ODI series against South Africa.

Australia begins their eight-match South Africa tour in Durban on Thursday morning Australian time with the first of three T20 internationals before the ODI series gets underway on September 7.

The five-time champions have 10 50-over matches scheduled before kicking off their World Cup campaign against hosts India in Chennai of October 8 with a three-match series in India straight after their South African tour followed by two warm-up matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, have added middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad ahead of the start of the six-team tournament on Wednesday.

Left-handed batter Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-strong squad but will now travel with the team as a reserve, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"(Shakeel) is playing spin very well, so we included him in the Asia Cup squad," skipper Babar said after Pakistan's victory in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday.

Saud Shakeel has been added to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad // AFP

Pakistan, co-hosts of the Asia Cup, will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday and will be in high spirits after their whitewash of Afghanistan.

"All credit to the boys," Babar said after the victory.

"We had a small camp in Lahore. They worked hard for the last of couple of months."

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf praised the team's dedication and unity.

"We have Asia Cup and World Cup coming in the future, so we are determined to maintain this position and continue to excel across all formats of the game," Ashraf said in a statement.

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban (August 31, 2am AEST)

September 1: Second T20I, Durban (September 2, 2am AEST)

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen