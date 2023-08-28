Buckingham thrives under new Redbacks coaching duo

South Australian quick the standout in a four-man pace attack that rolled New Zealand A for 147 on day one

10:24 Play video Kiwis rolled for 147 as Aussies dominate day one of 'A' series

Jordan Buckingham might not be making the headlines of his South Australia pace counterpart Spencer Johnson just yet, but the right-armer couldn't have kick-started the new season in better style for Australia A at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Bowling first change among a four-man pace attack, the 23-year-old combined nagging accuracy and just enough seam movement in helpful conditions to claim 3-29 from 11 overs and prove the key man in a dramatic mid-innings Kiwis collapse of 5-16.

"It was a pretty conducive wicket (to fast bowling) and an important toss to win, so to get the rewards was really nice, especially in that first spell there, but I think we all bowled really well," Buckingham said.

"I think it'll flatten out over the next couple of days and be really nice to bat, so I think it was a great day-one wicket."

Bowling from the Eddie Gilbert End after WA left-armer Joel Paris had taken the new ball, Buckingham broke New Zealand's biggest partnership with a fuller delivery that got through the defences of Sean Solia. From there, he found the edge of Muhammad Abbas and then trapped Josh Clarkson lbw in a 13-ball span from which he conceded just a single.

The wickets were the reward for a spell which had hitherto cost him just six runs from 5.5 overs, and that modus operandi – sustained pressure equals wickets – is one that has been drilled into him by his state coach, Jason Gillespie, whom he has at times been likened to in terms of both appearance and action.

"Our big focus was bowling in partnerships and we certainly did that today," Buckingham said. "We didn't let them go from either end.

"I definitely pride myself on consistency. I'm not out-and-out express pace like some guys are blessed with so for me, I try and stay as patient as possible and try to win the mental battle."

Joining South Australia this summer will be one of their alumni, Ryan Harris, who will work under Gillespie as pace bowling coach, and Buckingham is relishing the opportunity to learn from the duo as he continues to make giant strides as a young fast bowler.

"Ryno's career speaks for itself and his coaching ability is quite similar," he said. "His knowledge is second to none and I think he's a beautiful addition for the Redbacks this year."

The tall right-armer is only playing his 11th first-class match and endured a tough three matches for Northamptonshire through the northern summer, taking just three wickets, but has clearly been earmarked as a player with considerable potential, having now twice played for Australia A while also turning out for a Cricket Australia XI against South Africa last summer.

"It's definitely early days," he added. "You're always confident in your own ability and what you can do, but to get the opportunities early in my career is an absolute blessing, because to get exposed to good opposition and such good cricket at such an early age is only going to hold me in good stead for the future."

Against the Kiwis in April, he was again a standout, taking first-innings figures of 6-58 in the drawn match in Lincoln, though he has been somewhat overshadowed by the excitement around left-arm speedster Johnson, who has turned heads with his raw pace and is currently in South Africa with Australia's white-ball squad.

"He's flying, Spence, at the moment," Buckingham said. "It'd be nice for him to reply to one of my text messages (laughs), but he's going really well. It'll be very nice to see him in the Aussie colours."

Australia A v New Zealand A series

First four-day match: August 28-31, Allan Border Field

Second four-day match: September 4-7, Great Barrier Reef Arena (D/N)

Australia A four-day squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jordan Buckingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Caleb Jewell, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward

First one-dayer: September 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena

Second one-dayer: September 13, Allan Border Field (D/N)

Third one-dayer: September 15, Allan Border Field

Australia A one-day squad: Wes Agar, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

New Zealand A squad (both formats): Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia