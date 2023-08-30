'Chilled' Sangha shines after eleventh-hour debut

The 21-year-old leggie snared record figures after handling unexpected debut, coming hardly 24 hours after landing in South Africa, with trademark poise

Mitch Marsh reckons Tanveer Sangha's heart rate never gets into triple digits. That proved a handy trait after the young leg-spinner was thrown into the deep end in Durban overnight.

Sangha was in the hotel gym on Wednesday morning recovering from a long flight from the UK that had landed less than 24 hours earlier when he was told Adam Zampa was sick and he would be Australia's fourth international debutant in the series-opening T20 international that evening.

Given he had played just three competitive cricket matches over the past 12 months, the 21-year-old could have been forgiven for wondering if he was up for it.

But the composure Sangha has displayed in his star KFC BBL turns shone through as he cut a swathe through South Africa's middle order, collecting figures of 4-31 in the 111-run tour-opening victory.

It marked the best return by an Australian man on T20I debut in nearly two decades, topped only by Michael Kasprowicz's 4-29 in the format's hit-and-giggle inaugural match in 2005.

"I don't think Tanveer's heart rate gets over 100," his captain Mitch Marsh said, labelling Sangha a "ripping young kid".

"He was in the gym when he found out and he was pretty chilled and said he's ready to go and it appears that he keeps it very simple, which will hold him in good stead for top level cricket.

"His demeanour is fantastic. I'm proud of him to come in and have a debut like that. He's got a great smile, so hopefully we see it for many years to come."

Marsh (92no from 49 balls) and Tim David (64 off 28) had laid an ideal platform for Sangha to go to work, as the hosts were forced to take on the first-gamer in pursuit of a mammoth 227.

Like Zampa has done to great effect for Australia's white-ball sides, Sangha bowled flat and at the stumps. It took him just six balls to strike, having Proteas skipper Aiden Markram caught at point for his first international scalp.

But it was his deception of Tristan Stubbs that proved most eye-catching, luring the right-hander out of his crease on his first ball with a dipping leg-break that spun past his outside edge as Josh Inglis completed the stumping.

"Like Zamps, he's a wicket taker for us," said Marsh. "We use him through the middle overs when we know teams are going to have to come hard at him and there'll be days where they go for runs, but we back them in to take wickets throughout the middle.

"It's a really important role for us. For Tanveer to come in and fill in for Zamps in this game and do a really good job for us is a great sign for Australian cricket."

His performance is unlikely to see him hold his spot when Zampa returns from a head cold, though it does throw open the possibility of Australia fielding dual wrist-spinners when both are available.

It did however underline why Sangha has been named in an extended squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup despite his only previous taste of international cricket coming in 2021, when he went on tours of New Zealand, the Caribbean and Bangladesh but carried the drinks throughout.

His selection as one of three spin options in that 50-over group alongside Zampa and Ashton Agar came despite Sangha not playing a single match during the most recent Australian summer.

His subsequent recovery from a back injury has seen him travel to the USA and the UK for domestic short-format stints, snaring five wickets in three matches for Birmingham Phoenix before joining the Australian squad in Durban.

"He got off the plane yesterday and wasn’t playing until this morning. His nature is very calm and he loves bowling," Marsh said of Sangha, who has taken 37 wickets at 18 in 27 BBL games for the Sydney Thunder.

"What we've seen him do in the Big Bash, tonight was no different. It was great to see someone like him (have) his mindset. I'm sure he was nervous but you couldn't tell. The way he bowled was outstanding."

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: Australia won by 111 runs

September 1: Second T20I, Durban (September 2, 2am AEST)

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen