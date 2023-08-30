Strikers shore up power options as Lynn returns

Big Bash legend Chris Lynn will remain in blue this summer, committing to the Adelaide Strikers for another season

The league's highest ever run-scorer, Lynn returns to Adelaide following a dominant first season with the Strikers in KFC BBL|12 in which the 33-year-old turned back the clock, scoring 416 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate north of 140.

Along with player of the tournament Matt Short, who in June extended his stay with the Strikers for a further three years, the pair formed the core of Adelaide's batting firepower throughout the summer.

And, with the club's recent addition of D'Arcy Short to their list for the upcoming season, the Jason Gillespie-coached outfit now boast one of the most experienced and potent batting lineups in the country, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing seventh last summer.

"I loved my first season at the Strikers, it's a great group of lads and coaches and we had some amazing moments together last season," Lynn said after signing the one-year deal.

"I really enjoyed being one of the more experienced guys in the squad and providing insights to the younger blokes and supporting them.

"After missing finals last year, we are hungry to make sure we make them in BBL|13 and I'm keen to get back out onto Adelaide Oval and get the season underway."

No player comes close to matching Lynn's big-hitting exploits in the Big Bash, with the Queenslander's 194 sixes dwarfing the next-best in Aaron Finch at 118.

After 11 straight seasons at the Brisbane Heat, Lynn moved to the South Australian capital ahead of BBL|12 following what he described as a "flat" two seasons spent in COVID quarantine bubbles.

Rediscovering his love for the game, he made an immediate impact in the South Australian capital and finished with three half-centuries in the campaign.

This included a brutal 64 off 29 balls against the Hurricanes in one of the Strikers' most iconic matches, as the home side chased down a BBL record 230 and a jubilant Short finished 100no on captaincy debut.

Gillespie, who coached the Strikers to their sole BBL title in 2017-18, said Lynn's influence last season went beyond what he produced in the middle.

"Chris had a big impact on the group last season and we are looking forward to welcoming him back," Gillespie said.

"Obviously he had a great influence on field with the amount of runs he made, but he made an even bigger contribution off it with the help he provided his younger teammates.

"We are excited to get 'Lynny' back to Adelaide and can't wait to see what he can do again."

Lynn has spent the Australian winter playing T20 competitions around the world, winning titles with the Gulf Giants in the UAE ILT20 and Montreal Tigers in GT20 Canada.

Lynn reached a landmark deal with Cricket Australia last summer that allowed him to play 11 games with the Strikers before being granted a 'No Objection Certificate' to leave and play in the UAE's ILT20 competition.

Lynn has already been confirmed for a return to the Gulf Giants for the 2024 ILT20 season, which begins on January 19.

With a shortened BBL season this summer that features 10 games for each club, Lynn will be available for the full home-and-away season, with the finals campaign to start on January 19.

In addition to the signature of Lynn and both Shorts, Adelaide have also acquired fast bowler Brendan Doggett from the Thunder and allrounder James Bazley from the Heat.

The Strikers' batting power also included the likes of Travis Head and Alex Carey, although the pair are expected to be unavailable for large parts of BBL|13 owing to Test commitments.

With the influx of talent, the Strikes have confirmed that Peter Siddle would not return to the club for BBL|13.

Siddle, who has signed on to Victoria for state cricket for this summer, is expected to be announced as a recruit by a Melbourne Big Bash club.

The 38-year-old who was part of the Strikers title win in BBL|07, took 91 wickets in 72 games across six seasons in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|13 squad (so far): Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.