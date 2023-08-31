Quicks on the move as Siddle returns to Renegades

Former Test paceman back with his original Big Bash team, while Mark Steketee has also made a switch

Peter Siddle has completed his Victorian homecoming after striking a one-year deal to return to the Melbourne Renegades for KFC BBL|13.

After three seasons with the Tasmanian Tigers, the veteran seamer earlier this year signed a two-year contract to return to Victoria that also includes coaching opportunities. Siddle will now rejoin his original Big Bash club that he debuted for in 2014.

In a big day for BBL fast-bowling moves, crosstown rivals the Melbourne Stars have also secured Queensland and fringe Australian quick Mark Steketee for the upcoming summer as they try to reshape their bowling attack to avoid a fourth straight season without finals.

Steketee joins fellow Australia A quick Joel Paris in switching to the Stars this off-season with the MCG-based club also signing Test seamer Scott Boland on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old Steketee had been a constant for Brisbane Heat since BBL|03, claiming 88 wickets in 69 games until falling out of favour towards the end of last season when the likes of Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett announced themselves as stars of the future.

Melbourne Stars BBL|13 squad (so far) Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

"We identified Mark as a target to further strengthen our fast-bowling stocks and we can't wait to see what he can do at the MCG," said Blair Crouch, Melbourne Stars general manager.

"He has been a consistent wicket taker in the BBL over a number of years now and he'll bring a lot of valuable experience and cricket IQ to the group."

Siddle, meanwhile, leaves the Strikers as their greatest ever fast bowler and their second leading wicket-taker behind only Rashid Khan (98) with 91 scalps from 72 matches.

The 67-Test great reinvented himself as a white-ball bowler upon joining the Strikers in BBL|07, helping the club secure their maiden title that year with a match-high 3-17 in the final against Hobart Hurricanes.

His caginess at the death and ability to mix precision yorkers with deceptive slower balls saw him concede just 7.55 runs per over during his six seasons in Adelaide despite bowling most of his overs towards the end of the innings.

He has also enjoyed similar success with Somerset for the past two T20 Blast seasons until a hand injury in June cut short what he said would be his final county campaign.

Siddle was back in action last month in the US Masters T10 competition and returns to Melbourne today to join pre-season training with Victoria ahead of the start of the domestic summer later this month.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|13 squad (so far) Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

"I’m excited to be returning to where my Big Bash journey started and to be back in red this year," Siddle said.

"I’ve loved my time in Adelaide over the last six seasons. But it’s time for a new challenge, and I’m looking forward to reuniting with some good mates of mine at the Renegades.

"Looking at the playing list that’s being assembled, there’s no reason we can’t challenge for the title this year."

Adelaide said in a statement the former club captain would "always be associated with the Strikers thanks to the remarkable achievements he amassed in blue".

"The Strikers cannot thank him enough for what he has done for cricket in South Australia."

Strikers general manager of cricket Tim Nielsen added: "Sidds has been the heart and soul of the Adelaide Strikers and we wish him all the best as he moves into the next chapter of his career.

"We thank Sidds for everything he has done for the Strikers – he is the kind of player that leaves an imprint on a team and we are extremely fortunate that he has done that here."

Siddle's move leaves the Renegades, on paper, with one of the strongest bowling attacks in BBL|13 after also adding Australia’s premier white-ball spinner Adam Zampa and Test spinner Nathan Lyon during the off-season.

That trio joins fellow Australian representative Kane Richardson, Australia A squad member Will Sutherland and Tom Rogers.

They will most likely be looking to add a wicketkeeper-batter in Sunday's overseas player draft to replace Sam Harper who they traded to the Stars in exchange for Zampa.

They also have the option of retaining spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Akeal Hosein. Their Marvel Stadium home ground is typically a pitch that favours spin.

The BBL|13 Draft will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports from 7pm on Sunday, September 3.