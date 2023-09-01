Abbott lauds ‘level’ Marsh’s start as captain

Player of the match Sean Abbott says he’s “not surprised at all” that Mitch Marsh has made a strong start as Australian captain

01:09 Play video Short, Marsh hammer century stand in Durban

Mitch Marsh's incredible start to his Twenty20 captaincy career hasn't surprised Australian fast bowler Sean Abbott.

Marsh crunched an unbeaten 76 off 39 balls, which included six sixes, to steer Australia to an emphatic eight-wicket demolition of South Africa with 31 balls to spare at Durban on Friday night (Saturday morning AEST).

Forty-eight hours earlier Marsh thumped 92no in the Aussies' emphatic 111-run win in the opening rubber of the three-match series at Kingsmead, which Australia lead 2-0.

The Proteas have been powerless to quell Marsh, who has racked up 168 runs off 86 balls for the series without being dismissed.

"I think the way he's playing on the park is just the way he's been playing for such a long time now," said Abbott, named player of the match after capturing a T20I career-best 3-22 with the ball.

"To Mitch's credit he's quite a level personality, certainly amongst the group.

"He hasn't changed at all since stepping into the captaincy, albeit only two games and having only been on tour for a week.

"Not surprised at all that he's doing really well and flourishing in his first two games as captain.

"It's really good to see because he's such a great person, such a good team man and really cares about people around him."

Marsh received wonderful support from clean-striking opener Matt Short, who scored 60 at better than two-a-ball in his second international.

The pair's 100-run second-wicket stand was Australia's best in T20Is against South Africa and came in spite of less friendly batting conditions than the first match.

00:52 Play video Double-wicket maiden and near hat-trick for Ellis

"The pitch tonight suited the bowlers," Abbott said.

"It might not have looked like that when we were batting but that just speaks volumes for the way those guys are batting at the moment."

After Tavemba Bavuma blasted 35 of South Africa's first 36 runs in the first three overs, Abbott's introduction into the attack swung the match Australia's way.

He dismissed the rampant Bavuma in his first over and Proteas captain Aiden Markram (49) in his last over.

Abbott has adapted quickly to South African conditions following his recent county stint playing both red and white-ball cricket with Surrey in England.

"It can take a bit of adjusting but my job is to bowl," he said.

"When I'm standing at the top of my mark, I've just got to go out and do it.

"I'm quite used to that - it's part of being a cricketer, (playing) 12 months of the year.

"It's something I'm really enjoying."

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: Australia won by 111 runs

September 1: Australia won by eight wickets

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen